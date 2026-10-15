The 10 Best Shampoos for Gray Hair Help to Banish Brassiness and Smooth Texture

Because silver strands require a little more love.

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I’m not one to flex often, but if there’s one physical attribute I’m really proud of, it’s the silvery streak located right at the front of my hairline. I’ve had it since my early 20s, at least, and over the years, it’s only grown more prominent (and with it, the compliments and comparisons to Rogue from the X-Men). Still, like anyone with any amount of gray hair, I can tell you first hand that these strands come with unique challenges of their own.

“Grays can be a different texture, making it very hard to tame,” says professional hairstylist Eric Marshall Wright. Those who have spent their entire lives building a routine for bone-straight hair might suddenly find themselves with several snowy curls; fine-haired folks might discover their steel-gray strands are coarse and wiry. And, as Marshall notes, gray hair isn’t just one color: It can range from salt-and-pepper and dark gray to platinum or silvery white.

As such, going gray can necessitate a complete hair care routine overhaul—starting with your shampoo. While there is no strong evidence that you can reverse or even delay grays (“I’m intrigued by shampoos or other topicals claiming to slow new grays, but we cannot call them proven,” says board-certified dermatologist Ksenia Kobets, MD), a good hydrating shampoo can help improve texture. Similarly, “if you love your silver hair but it’s turning yellow, a violet shampoo like L’Oréal Professionnel Silver or Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Ultra-Violet can make it look cooler and brighter by counteracting those yellow tones,” says Kobets.

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I tapped hairstylists and board-certified dermatologists to find out which shampoos are the best for gray hair. Keep scrolling for their picks.

The Best Shampoos for Gray Hair

Best For Shampoo for Improving Grays Manageability

Best Shampoo For Pigment Preservation

Best Shampoo for Color-Treated Gray Hair

Best Shampoo Splurge for Gray Hair

Best For Shampoo for Silver-White Grays

Best Clarifying Shampoo for Gray Hair

Best Value Shampoo for Gray Hair

Best-Smelling Shampoo for Gray Hair

Best Shampoo for Thinning Gray Hair

Best Shampoo for Transitioning to Gray

What Type of Shampoo Is Best for Gray Hair?

“The best type of shampoo for gray hair is one that is hydrating and moisturizing,” says professional hairstylist Lauren Paglionico; you’ll also want to consider purple and violet options that can cancel out brassiness. “Gray hair tends to be dry and coarse and more susceptible to yellow tones,” she adds.

Why Does Hair Go Gray?

Simply put, “hair goes gray due to decreased melanin production in the hair follicle,” says Adisa. Digging a bit deeper, you can “think of each follicle as having a little color factory of pigment cells that add melanin to hair as it grows; over time, those cells can make less pigment and the reservoirs of cells that replace them can run down,” explains Kobets. “Then, the next hair grows in with little or no color, and what looks gray is often a mix of pigmented and white strands.”

Gray hair can be caused by numerous factors, including underlying conditions and oxidative stress. While we most commonly associate it with aging, genetics play a big role in exactly when it’ll start happening, says Kobets, “though we can’t put an exact percentage on it for any one person, since many other factors play a role.”

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Meet the Experts

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Lauren Paglionico

Lauren Paglionico is a master colorist and founder of the founder of New York City’s Lrn Beauty.

a black and white headshot of a white man with glasses
Eric Marshall Wright

Eric Marshall Wright is a professional hairstylist and owner of Eric Wright Salon in Nashville.

a black woman with a brown bob wearing a white lab coat
Dr. Morayo Adisa

Dr. Morayo Adisa is double board-certified as a dermatologist and dermatopathologist. She is medical director for Dermatology Physicians Chicago/Kenilworth.

a white woman with blonde hair in a white lab coat
Dr. Kseniya Kobets

Dr. Kseniya Kobets is a board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care in New York City.

Eden Stuart
Eden Stuart
Contributing Beauty Writer

Eden Stuart is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor with more than a decade of experience, most recently as a beauty editor at Byrdie

After beginning her career as an assistant editor with a regional lifestyle magazine in her native Virginia, Eden decided to try her luck in the Big Apple. She soon landed a job as a news editor with a leading beauty B2B media company, eventually climbing the ranks to assistant managing editor. She left the B2B space to join Byrdie, where she tackled everything from skincare explainers and nail galleries to celebrity interviews and personal essays for nearly five years. 