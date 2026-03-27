My Fine Hair Would Be Distrubingly Flat Without These 10 Volumizing Root Lifters

Easily the most underrated hair product.

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If you’re new around here: I’m the Fine Hair Spokesperson for Marie Claire. I have a decent amount of hair, but each strand is itty-bitty and my volume is pretty much non-existent. As such, I’ve made it my life mission to discover the best shampoos and conditioners, styling products, mousses, and dry texturizers that give lift and body to fine hair so it doesn’t fall flat. One thing I’ve learned is that you should never, ever give yourself a blowout without using one of the best root lifters.

They come in a few different formulas—micro-fine sprays and mousses being the top two. And while all of them will focus on lifting, most come with other benefits, too. Some offer heat protection and can be used throughout the body of your hair, others make my hair feel like it doubled in thickness, and a handful even offer protection against humidity. I’ve rounded up my favorites, spanning a range of price points, ahead.

For Thickening

While all of these products will provide lift at the roots, I often want my hair to feel denser, too. What does that mean exactly? I want my ponytail to feel like it doubled in size. These products work well throughout the hair shaft and won’t leave a tacky residue.

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Volume, Baby

For major volume—like ‘90s blowout volume—I often find that a mousse works best. The sheer amount of product looks intimidating, but trust me, the payoff is worth it. The only exception is ColorWow’s spray; the brand does volume right.

Heat Protection, Too

I’m a firm believe that your hair routine doesn’t have to be five steps long. Most styling products are designed to be mutli-benefit—and that includes heat protection. These guys will provide next-level volume and defense up to 450 degrees.

Humidity-Proof Heroes

Everyone loves to talk about how humidity makes their hair frizzy and puffy. But for many people with fine hair, moisture in the air actually has the opposite effect. When I don’t use one of these, my hair ends up looking like a greasy mess and goes flat against my scalp.

Drugstore Staples

If you don’t want to spend more than $25 on a hair product, you certainly don’t have to. These drugstore buys are frankly just as good as their luxury counterparts.

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.