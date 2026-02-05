I Finally Perfected My Fine, Color-Treated Hair Routine With 10 Products for Major Volume and Shine
Say goodbye to dull, flat hair.
Being a member of the fine hair club isn't exactly fun. Achieving volume is a constant struggle, and oily roots are an everyday occurrence (even after washing with fine hair-friendly shampoos and conditioners). Throw a cherry cola hue into the mix, and that's when things got even trickier for me. Through some trial and error, though, and my wonderful colorist (shout out to Arden at Cutler!), I was able to nail down what I dub the "perfect" haircare routine for fine, color-treated hair like mine.
The name of the game here is all about lightweight, volumizing products and shine-boosting picks. Over my many years of testing new beauty products, I've come across formulas that weighed my hair down and made my oily scalp worse—thankfully, my routine has come a long way. Each step, from pre-shower hair oils to texturizing sprays for day-three hair, adds major lift and shine for that post-salon look. What's more, I've found non-stripping products that make my color-treated hair look brand new.
There are just 10 products I consider my hair holy grails, and because sharing is caring, I'm revealing them all to you below to help you navigate your own fine-hair journey.
A Happy Scalp Means Happy Hair
Gorgeous, bouncy hair starts and ends with a healthy, balanced scalp—that's why I always use a scalp treatment before wash days. My go-tos are packed with scalp-loving ingredients like castor oil and rosemary that strengthen strands, prevent fallout, and promote hair growth.
I've had this hair oil in my routine for years now, and I refuse to go without it. Rooted in Ayurvedic principles, it works wonders at strengthening hair and nourishing the scalp, in turn preventing breakage and fallout. I no longer have clumps of hair falling out in the shower ever since I've added it to my routine.
It only took a rave review from MC's senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender, for me to get on board with this rosemary serum. I've been using it once a day (on damp, just-washed hair or before bed) and I've noticed a ton of new baby hairs around my hairline.
Wash and Condition
Anyone with color-treated hair knows that washing your hair too often (and with hot water!) can quickly leach your dye job of vibrancy and shine. I try to keep my hair washing to a maximum of two days a week, and always use color-preserving shampoo and conditioner.
Ever since I first started dying my hair in high school, I've been using this shampoo, and it's accompanying conditioner—it's that good. Not only does it keep my cherry cola color just as vibrant as the day I leave the salon, but its delectable floral scent can't be beat.
My biggest gripe with conditioners for colored-treated hair is that they tend to be too rich for my fine hair—that's not the case with Biolage's. It provides just the right amount of moisture and shine without weighing down strands or adding any greasiness.
Special Treatments
I can't afford monthly trips to the salon for touch-ups, so I depend on masks and glosses to keep my dye job looking fresh. I swear by a color-depositing mask every other month for a boost of vibrancy and a weekly at-home gloss for salon-like shine.
Discovering this mask has been the biggest game-changer in my hair routine—I can't imagine having gone red without it. It only takes 15 minutes to achieve a boost of burgundy color, plus it adds even more shine and softness. With it in my arsenal, my dye job lasts around three months.
I'm convinced this is the easiest at-home gloss to use on the market. You simply use it in place of your conditioner, leave it in for one minute, and rinse out. The result is ultra-shiny, hydrated, and smooth strands worthy of a hair commercial.
Protect and Hydrate
After stepping out of the shower, I never skip blow-drying, which also means I never skip heat protectant. I use a combination of leave-in conditioners and oils to protect my hair from damaging high heat, while also imparting lightweight moisture.
To all of my fine hair girls, this is the multitasking product your routine is begging for. Firstly, it detangles post-wash hair with lightweight conditioners while protecting against heat. Secondly, it actually makes hair look twice as thick once you go in with a round brush and blow dryer.
I used to think oils on fine hair only led to flatter, oily-looking hair. It turns out, I just needed to discover this R+Co formula. As the name suggests, this hair oil feels virtually weightless, whether I apply it to damp or dry hair. It keeps frizziness at bay, too, all while adding an extra layer of heat protection.
Pump Up the Volume
Last, but certainly not least, in my lineup of fine hair heroes are volumizers. From a hair mousse that provides major lift and texture, to a finishing spray that adds all-day volume, these picks are nonnegotiables in my fine hair routine.
This product may have just launched, but I can't imagine my hair routine without it now. A few pumps of this foam at my roots make a world of difference in the life of my blowout. My roots used to fall flat and limp right after blow drying, but now they look sky-high with the help of lasting texture.
To keep my hair big and bouncy for the entire day, I like to top things off with this finishing spray. It's incredibly lightweight and buildable, and doesn't add any more texture (the Bumble and bumble foam adds enough). Instead, it makes the ends of my hair appear thicker with touchable, soft volume.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.