Being a member of the fine hair club isn't exactly fun. Achieving volume is a constant struggle, and oily roots are an everyday occurrence (even after washing with fine hair-friendly shampoos and conditioners). Throw a cherry cola hue into the mix, and that's when things got even trickier for me. Through some trial and error, though, and my wonderful colorist (shout out to Arden at Cutler!), I was able to nail down what I dub the "perfect" haircare routine for fine, color-treated hair like mine.

The name of the game here is all about lightweight, volumizing products and shine-boosting picks. Over my many years of testing new beauty products, I've come across formulas that weighed my hair down and made my oily scalp worse—thankfully, my routine has come a long way. Each step, from pre-shower hair oils to texturizing sprays for day-three hair, adds major lift and shine for that post-salon look. What's more, I've found non-stripping products that make my color-treated hair look brand new.

There are just 10 products I consider my hair holy grails, and because sharing is caring, I'm revealing them all to you below to help you navigate your own fine-hair journey.

A Happy Scalp Means Happy Hair

Gorgeous, bouncy hair starts and ends with a healthy, balanced scalp—that's why I always use a scalp treatment before wash days. My go-tos are packed with scalp-loving ingredients like castor oil and rosemary that strengthen strands, prevent fallout, and promote hair growth.

Wash and Condition

Anyone with color-treated hair knows that washing your hair too often (and with hot water!) can quickly leach your dye job of vibrancy and shine. I try to keep my hair washing to a maximum of two days a week, and always use color-preserving shampoo and conditioner.

Special Treatments

I can't afford monthly trips to the salon for touch-ups, so I depend on masks and glosses to keep my dye job looking fresh. I swear by a color-depositing mask every other month for a boost of vibrancy and a weekly at-home gloss for salon-like shine.

Protect and Hydrate

After stepping out of the shower, I never skip blow-drying, which also means I never skip heat protectant. I use a combination of leave-in conditioners and oils to protect my hair from damaging high heat, while also imparting lightweight moisture.

Pump Up the Volume

Last, but certainly not least, in my lineup of fine hair heroes are volumizers. From a hair mousse that provides major lift and texture, to a finishing spray that adds all-day volume, these picks are nonnegotiables in my fine hair routine.

