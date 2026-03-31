The 10 Best Hair Growth Products for Fine Hair, Tested By a Picky Beauty Editor
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Over the past three years, I’ve been able to totally transform my hair. In 2023, my ends were split and thin, my texture was brittle, and it was thinning at a rate that had my brain spiraling. But with a steady diet of hair growth products for fine hair—including shampoos and conditioners, scalp serums, supplements, and hair growth oils—and regular haircuts (I go to Temur on the Upper East Side every eight weeks), I was able to get it back to a shiny, strong, healthy place.
But I’m the first to admit that I tried dozens of hair growth products before finding the winning group that worked best for me. Patience is key here, as board-certified dermatologist Joyce Park, MD, reminds me. "Hair growth is slow and cyclical, so stopping and starting products too quickly is one of the biggest reasons people don’t see results," she explains. "When I start my patients on a new hair growth routine, I tell them it will take 3-6 months to really see results, and they have to keep going with their regimen in order to maintain the results."
When you have fine hair, a lot of serums and treatments can feel too sticky or too heavy, or end up weighing down your hair—even with just an itty-bitty amount of product. So let my trial-and-error be your Fast Pass to a perfectly curated hair-growth routine for fine hair. Shop my favorites ahead.
Shampoos and Conditioners
While you don’t necessarily need a specific shampoo and conditioner designed for hair growth, I would suggest choosing ones that focus on scalp health. The TL;DR, in order for hair to grow, it needs a calm, cool, and collected environment. "I always tell my patients that healthy scalp skin is foundational to healthy hair," says Dr. Park. "My analogy is to think of it like your lawn—you need healthy soil and grass for it to work. If the soil isn’t healthy, the grass won’t grow well. Your scalp is the soil, and your hair products are the fertilizer. Both matter, and consistency is what makes them work!"
Pick a duo that helps control dandruff and itching, soothes irritation, and ensures no product buildup or residue remains on the skin. Another derm secret? "[Use] anti-dandruff shampoo for thinning hair," says Dr. Park, "because the anti fungal ingredients like pyrithione zinc or selenium sulfide help cut down on oil production and inflammation, which can also contribute to hair thinning."
While I originally knew Revitalash for, well, lash growth, their thickening shampoo and conditioner left the biggest impression. It uses ingredients like ginseng, willow bark, and jojoba seed oil to gently exfoliate the scalp, deliver nourishing ingredients, and provide great hydration.
An itchy scalp is normally the enemy of hair growth. I’ve found this formula to be incredibly calming—it’s packed with vitamin E and provides instantly relief. While it’s not technically a dandruff treatment, I do find that it helps with flakiness.
This promises six inches of growth in one year (!!). While I haven't used it consistently enough to see if that actually holds true, I can confirm that it works wonders for split ends.
Scalp Serums
I’ll be honest: there’s a lot of scalp serums out there that are frankly a whole lot of snake oil. If you’re not going to use a dermatologist-prescribed, concentrated minoxidil formula, seek out a serum that leverages scientifically proven ingredients like rosemary oil, minoxidil (you can get it over the counter, too), or saw palmetto. "For the scalp, look for ingredients traditionally used in facial skin, meaning barrier-repairing and hydrating ingredients like ceramides, panthenol, glycerin, and ectoin, along with antioxidants to reduce oxidative stress," notes Dr. Park, adding that a healthy scalp environment sets the stage for better hair growth.
I’ve written an ode to this rosemary scalp serum before—I love it because it’s not greasy at all, which is a huge concern with fine hair. I typically apply it on damp, clean hair, and my blowout still looks voluminous.
If you have yet to find a hair serum that doesn't feel greasy, this is the guy for you. Jennifer Aniston (this is her brand, by the way) has thin hair, too, so she knows the drill. Even before my hair started actually growing, this made it feel thicker.
Supplements
I generally feel kind of meh about supplements; there’s not a ton of research around them. But there are two that have really done the work, invested in clinical trials, gone through all the safety hoops, and put out solid products that deliver proven results. As with any supplement, make sure you run it by your primary care doctor.
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Even though I haven't personally tested these, I have friends who swear up and down by its magical powers. Rather than supplementing nutrients you're deficient in, these work by activating your hair's natural growth cycle via peptides.
Split End Defense
When your goal is length, it’s not just about getting hair to grow; it’s about preventing that new hair from breaking off. That’s why I try to incorporate strengthening oils and an occasional hair mask into my routine.
Team MC can’t get enough of this guy—it actually works magic while you sleep. I use this repair treatment about twice a week and have noticed my hair is generally stronger and less prone to breakage.
I was shocked by just how little of this Ouai formula I needed to totally transform my ends. Use less than one pump and skip conditioner—I promise you'll be shocked by the results.
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Meet the Expert
Dr. Joyce Park is a board-certified dermatologist based in Washington, founder of Skin Refinery, a virtual dermatology clinic, and a skincare and beauty content creator at Tea with MD. She attended college and medical school at Stanford University, and completed her dermatology residency at NYU. During medical school, she completed the Stanford-NBC News Global Health Media Fellowship, working in the communications office of the World Health Organization in Switzerland and as part of the medical unit at NBC News. She realized the power of traditional and social media for public health education during this year, and she continued exploring this potential as a fellow interning at the ABC News Medical Unit.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.