Over the past three years, I’ve been able to totally transform my hair. In 2023, my ends were split and thin, my texture was brittle, and it was thinning at a rate that had my brain spiraling. But with a steady diet of hair growth products for fine hair—including shampoos and conditioners, scalp serums, supplements, and hair growth oils—and regular haircuts (I go to Temur on the Upper East Side every eight weeks), I was able to get it back to a shiny, strong, healthy place.

But I’m the first to admit that I tried dozens of hair growth products before finding the winning group that worked best for me. Patience is key here, as board-certified dermatologist Joyce Park, MD, reminds me. "Hair growth is slow and cyclical, so stopping and starting products too quickly is one of the biggest reasons people don’t see results," she explains. "When I start my patients on a new hair growth routine, I tell them it will take 3-6 months to really see results, and they have to keep going with their regimen in order to maintain the results."

When you have fine hair, a lot of serums and treatments can feel too sticky or too heavy, or end up weighing down your hair—even with just an itty-bitty amount of product. So let my trial-and-error be your Fast Pass to a perfectly curated hair-growth routine for fine hair. Shop my favorites ahead.

Shampoos and Conditioners

While you don’t necessarily need a specific shampoo and conditioner designed for hair growth, I would suggest choosing ones that focus on scalp health. The TL;DR, in order for hair to grow, it needs a calm, cool, and collected environment. "I always tell my patients that healthy scalp skin is foundational to healthy hair," says Dr. Park. "My analogy is to think of it like your lawn—you need healthy soil and grass for it to work. If the soil isn’t healthy, the grass won’t grow well. Your scalp is the soil, and your hair products are the fertilizer. Both matter, and consistency is what makes them work!"

Pick a duo that helps control dandruff and itching, soothes irritation, and ensures no product buildup or residue remains on the skin. Another derm secret? "[Use] anti-dandruff shampoo for thinning hair," says Dr. Park, "because the anti fungal ingredients like pyrithione zinc or selenium sulfide help cut down on oil production and inflammation, which can also contribute to hair thinning."

Scalp Serums

I’ll be honest: there’s a lot of scalp serums out there that are frankly a whole lot of snake oil. If you’re not going to use a dermatologist-prescribed, concentrated minoxidil formula, seek out a serum that leverages scientifically proven ingredients like rosemary oil, minoxidil (you can get it over the counter, too), or saw palmetto. "For the scalp, look for ingredients traditionally used in facial skin, meaning barrier-repairing and hydrating ingredients like ceramides, panthenol, glycerin, and ectoin, along with antioxidants to reduce oxidative stress," notes Dr. Park, adding that a healthy scalp environment sets the stage for better hair growth.

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum for Thinning Hair $64 at Sephora This is my number one go-to. Within a month, I had less breakage, within two, I was shedding less, and within three months, I actually started to notice some baby hairs coming in at the front of my hairline. Nécessaire Rosemary Serum $48 at Sephora I’ve written an ode to this rosemary scalp serum before—I love it because it’s not greasy at all, which is a huge concern with fine hair. I typically apply it on damp, clean hair, and my blowout still looks voluminous. LolaVie Let There Be Hair Scalp Serum $39.20 at Ulta Beauty If you have yet to find a hair serum that doesn't feel greasy, this is the guy for you. Jennifer Aniston (this is her brand, by the way) has thin hair, too, so she knows the drill. Even before my hair started actually growing, this made it feel thicker.

Supplements

I generally feel kind of meh about supplements; there’s not a ton of research around them. But there are two that have really done the work, invested in clinical trials, gone through all the safety hoops, and put out solid products that deliver proven results. As with any supplement, make sure you run it by your primary care doctor.

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Nutrafol Women $66 at Nutrafol While the supplement industry can be a bit like the Wild Wild West, Nutrafol does its due diligence, and I take comfort in knowing that. They run so many safety trials, go through regulatory boards, and have third-party doctors evaluate efficacy. Viviscal Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements $39.99 at Amazon US Viviscal is another one that put the work in. These don’t taste gross (a huge win) and show results in as little as three months. Bonus: they’re pretty affordable. OMI Hair Growth Peptides Gummies $79 at omiwellbeauty.com Even though I haven't personally tested these, I have friends who swear up and down by its magical powers. Rather than supplementing nutrients you're deficient in, these work by activating your hair's natural growth cycle via peptides.

Split End Defense

When your goal is length, it’s not just about getting hair to grow; it’s about preventing that new hair from breaking off. That’s why I try to incorporate strengthening oils and an occasional hair mask into my routine.

Kérastase Nutritive Hydrating Split Ends Serum for Dry Hair $49 at Sephora Nothing feels more luxurious than a Kerastase serum. Just a few drops make my hair look shinier, feel stronger, and seal my split ends. I use this right after heat styling to polish off my blowout. Crown Affair The Overnight Repair Serum Treatment for Dry, Damaged Hair $58 at Sephora Team MC can’t get enough of this guy—it actually works magic while you sleep. I use this repair treatment about twice a week and have noticed my hair is generally stronger and less prone to breakage. Ouai Bond Repair Balm Hair Mask for Damaged Hair $50 at Sephora I was shocked by just how little of this Ouai formula I needed to totally transform my ends. Use less than one pump and skip conditioner—I promise you'll be shocked by the results.

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