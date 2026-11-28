And, just when I thought I couldn’t love the brand any more than I already do, they decided to run one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend sales in the beauty-verse. They’re offering 20 percent off sitewide—plus up to 50 percent off select items and bundles. The latter group is where the best deals are hiding. To make your shopping experience easier, I spent my morning digging through every discount to bring you the best ones below.
Hear me out: don’t let the bright colors scare you. I’m extremely pale, and shade Fizz, which is hot pink, is easily one of my favorites. I love these blush sticks when I’m underpainting—they’re pigmented enough to still shine through my foundation and blendable enough that they never look clownish or cakey. The formula is super intuitive to use, never streaks, and shockingly lasts a really long time.
Review: “Mimi is the perfect natural pink that will be stunning for fall and winter. I set it with Westman’s powder duo with petal/biscuit and it lasts all day for me. While it is on the expensive side, the fact that it’s so highly pigmented and you only need a small amount means this blush stick will last me for a very long time. I rotate between Westman Garconne and Dou Dou, and I'm excited to add Mimi in the rotation.” — Westman Atelier
Best Westman Atelier Bronzer
Westman Atelier
The Sun & Sculpt Duo
The brand has a fairly large selection of bronzers: there are the Bronzing Drops, the Contour Stick, and the Sun Tone Bronzing Cream. This duo contains two of the three—at a fraction of the price. I like to mix the Bronzing Drops into my moisturizer to give my face a little bit of a tan, then use the contour stick as part of my underpainting routine. One big callout: Westman Atelier excels at creating cool-undertone bronzers, which is a huge win if you’re uber pale like me.
Review: “I can’t lie i was hoping and praying i’d hate it bc of the price tag but it’s literally my new go to product. it can be the most natural flush of color or it can be built up. i love how dewy it is and how it makes my cheekbones look. i will repurchase bc ik as a makeup artist ill be running right through it.” — Westman Atelier
Best Westman Atelier Foundation
Westman-Atelier
Suprême Bio-Complex Liquid Foundation
Since I got a lab sample of this foundation back in July, I have used this foundation every single day. I swear: I’ve never been stopped and complimented more on my skin in my entire life. The formula has the best blurring properties I’ve ever experienced; think of it like swiping the Paris filter across your skin, but in real life. It’s super lightweight, but has enough pigment to cover my redness. I’ve found the most success applying it with a makeup sponge, but a brush works well, too.
Review: “I usually don't wear much foundation and like a very natural look. I also have very sensitive skin that gets red when touched. I bought the foundation set with the brush and am very happy with the purchase. It took awhile to find my correct shade (M1) as I have more olive skin tone and everything else seemed too yellow on. I am very happy with how effortless this looks. It immediately blurs and feels very healing. I love that WA focuses on skincare. I'm here for the long haul!” — Westman Atelier
Best Westman Atelier Highlighter
Westman-Atelier
Lit Up Highlight Stick
I’m on my sixth jar of this in the shade Nectar. I was loyal to Charlotte Tilbury’s Glow Wand in Spotlight for almost a decade, so trust that it took a phenomenal formula to convert me. It’s genuinely glass skin in a stick. I swipe it on my cheekbones and the bridge of my nose and blend out the lines with the length of my finger. I’m left with the most natural-looking, reflective shine. It’s actually mirror-like.
Review: “I am so pleased with my entire Westman Atelier purchase, which included the Highlight Stick in Nectar. My skin is medium-fair and I am 60+. I had to give up my powder highlighter and decided to give WA a try. These products are amazing. Luscious, creamy, and the effect is so dewy when blended with a foundation brush.” — Westman Atelier
Best Westman Atelier Gift Set
Westman Atelier
Petite Party
This guy might be limited-edition, but if the Westman Atelier fan base has anything to say about it, it’s that it should be a standard offering. Complete with a mini-sized mascara, eyeliner, blush, and highlighter, all packed up in a cute little case, this is really the perfect travel kit. I’d stock these in my bag before heading out for the night, too—they’re all perfect for touch-ups.
Review: “I got the Petite Party set to try the new colors. The kohl eyeliner is very pretty with the same soft, blendable formulation as Brun & Noir. The Baby Cheeks was a little bright for me at first application, but when I added the new Lit Up stick in Toast, it was really beautiful. I hope these three products become part of the collection. And of course, who doesn’t love a mini mascara for your bag? A great combo. “ — Westman Atelier
Best Westment Atelier Deal
Westman Atelier
The Suprême Essentials
For brand loyalists or those new to Westman, I highly, highly, highly recommend this bundle. It’s the best deal going. Not only are you getting a total of $70 off the best-selling items, but you also have the opportunity to customize every shade you put in the kit. I promise, you will get your wear out of all of these staples.
Review: “Westman Atelier mascara is one of the best mascaras. It is a luxury and quality product! My lashes love it, as it keeps them healthy, full and lifted. It stays on for the whole entire day.” — Westman Atelier
Best Westman Atelier Skincare
Westman Atelier
The Petite Activator Duo | Skincare Gift Set
While the brand is definitely known more for it’s makeup, don’t underestimate its skincare. The products are on the pricy side, but they’re very sensitive-skin friendly and double as makeup primers. If you just want to test them out without committing your wallet to a big purchase, this mini set is the way to go.
Review: “Been wanting to try both products but not go in for full size. Love both and perfect size. Enough to get real idea of product. Also perfect for travel. These are the best and a brilliant choice. Try it. Gucci is always doing great things for her customers.” — Westman Atelier
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.