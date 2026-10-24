I'm lucky enough to be best friends with two redheads. Why is this so fortunate? Well, because I get to stare at their gorgeous, fiery hair while we hang out. In fact, their color is so good that I've been debating dyeing my hair red this fall.
With the right colorist and inspiration photo, anyone can rock a shade of red. The key is finding a color and undertone that works with your skin tone. "I think the biggest thing happening with red right now is that there isn’t just one 'It' red anymore. We’ve gone through moments where everyone wanted the same viral shade, and now I’m seeing red become so much more personalized," says Matrix pro stylist Sharon Spellman. "There are deep golden coppers, rich auburns, red-browns, cinnamon tones, wine shades—there’s really a version of red for almost everyone."
Now that fall is officially here, the red hair trend is heating up. To make life — and your next salon appointment — a bit spicier, I've discovered 16 of the best red hair color ideas for your scrolling pleasure.
Nuanced Red
For fall 2026, reds with softer undertones are everywhere. "Red always comes back for fall—the difference is in the nuance," says Shane Talley Cudal, salon owner and hair designer at The West Seattle Salon. "For 2026, cinnamon, amber, and copper are being softened with golden and brunette undertones. The red is still rich; it just feels more sophisticated and wearable."
Madison Reed
Radiant Hair Color Kit
A Touch of Gold
Tudal adds that most of the interpretations of red we're seeing have something in common: a tonal shift that brings in a touch of gold. As far as caring for these gorgeous new shades? "Red needs protection to stay beautiful. I recommend Davines MINU Milk to help lock in color and protect it from UV exposure and heat," says the expert.
Davines
Minu Illuminating Heat Protectant Milk
Reddish Chestnut
Kadi Lee, celebrity colorist and founder of Highbrow Hippie, previously recommended "reddish chestnut" when discussing fall hair color trends with Marie Claire.Super rich and leaning slightly more brown than auburn, this color blends a medium-to-dark brunette base with undertones in your choice of red, gold, or copper.
Highbrow Hippie
Instant Silk Vitality Hair Mask
Deeper Roots
"What feels especially current to me is dimension," says Spellman. "I love a red that has a deeper root, different tones moving through the mids and ends, or little areas where the light catches more copper or gold. It feels much more expensive and wearable than one solid block of red." To get the look, the artist recommends Matrix's new Spellbound Collection, which is all about "the whole idea of that low-key, lived-in transformation."
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Matrix
Glow Mania Color Protecting Shampoo
The "Right Red"
The red that's for you might be a red your stylist specifically picks for you! They're professionals who love an example photo and know how to mix a great bespoke formula that makes your vision work for you.
"I actually went red myself this year, and that made me realize even more how much one tiny shift in tone can completely change the way red looks on someone," says Spellman. "The right red can make your eye color pop, bring warmth into your skin, and honestly make you feel like a completely different person without necessarily changing your entire haircut or style."
Moroccanoil
Color Depositing Mask - Rose Gold
Copper Brown
If you're a brunette who is nervous about making the jump to red, there's still a shade for you. "I love starting with an auburn, copper-brown, or red-brown because you still have that brunette familiarity underneath it. On someone lighter, a softer strawberry or golden copper can be a really beautiful entry point," says Spellman.
Matrix
Glazing Queen Super Gloss Hair Mask
Just a Hint of Red
That being said, Spellman adds that you definitely don't need to go fire-engine red to call yourself a redhead. "Sometimes the most beautiful first red is the one people notice without immediately being able to figure out exactly what changed," says the artist. "If someone is really nervous, I also love the idea of easing into the tone with a gloss or demi-permanent option before committing to a major permanent transformation." Or, perhaps a dip-dye moment as seen on Priyanka Chopra-Jonas earlier this year?
Wella
Colorcharm Demi Permanent Cream Hair Color
Apricot Copper
How gorgeous is this shade on Grace Van Patten? Schwarzkopf hair color trend ambassador Jacob Schwartz somehow captured the pale-orange magic of a ripe apricot (he calls the shade "Strawberry Suede.")
As Madison Reed master colorist Shvonne Perkins explains, warm apricot coppers have been having a major moment—especially on blondes and light brunettes. "What surprises people is how universally flattering these shades are," notes the expert. "The warmth from the hair color bounces light back onto the face, which softens features and adds an age-defying glow. It looks shiny and healthy, not flat."
Schwarzkopf
Keratime Hair Bonding Oil
Strawberry Copper
This might be apricot's year, but strawberry copper was everywhere last fall. "It blends golden and peach undertones into a copper base, making it lighter and less intense than a traditional red," Sean Michael, Hairstylist and Owner of Salon Beau, told Marie Claireat the time. "This shade is especially flattering on fair to light-medium skin tones with warm or pink undertones, and it’s a great transitional color for blondes looking to explore red without going fully vibrant or deep."
There's nothing like a strong cherry shade. If you don't believe me, take a good look at this photo of Atiana de la Hoya's bold color by Jess Gonzalez (she used Pravana's vivid reds and orange to get the look). Another great shade that pulls both the brunette and burgundy worlds together for fall 2026? Cherry ganache, which can almost read just-plain-brown until you hit the light.
Pravana
Repair Radiance Shampoo
Warm Cinnamon
Sarah DeGennaro, a colorist at Spoke & Weal, described this shade as a combination of shimmering copper and golden tones anchored by a rich brunette base. "It looks beautiful as an all-over color or as lighter cinnamon dimension sprinkled on a brunette base,” she says.
Maria Nila
Color Refresh Autumn Red
Nature-Based Reds
Perkins calls out Sadie Sink, Jessica Chastain, and Julianne Moore as her go-to redheads for color inspiration. "When I say these names to clients, they instantly imagine soft, nature-based reds versus cherry cola or violet-based reds," she says. While both are pretty, it's certainly important to make sure your colorist knows what sort of red you're going for.
"Bring pictures—but bring more than one. I always want to know what you like about the photo," explains Spellman. "Is it the depth? Is it how bright the copper is? Is it the darker root? Is it actually the dimension and not the shade itself?"
dae
Stargloss Shine Hair Gloss Treatment
Mystic Brunette
Here's another one for brunettes looking to dip their toes into the magical world of redheads: Mystic Brunette! Matrix describes the shade as "a velvety mahogany brunette with soft violet undertones for a glossy, dimensional finish." It's spooky good, especially when it's extra shiny.
Kenra Professional
Silkening Gloss Heat Protectant Hair Shine Serum
County Fair Copper
FYI: A good red can take you anywhere, from the red carpet to the county fair. The copper shade here is obviously gorgeous, but this might mostly be a lesson in volume courtesy of stylist Dylan Harrison. "The new Olaplex Hairspray is like no other hairspray," he says. "10/10."
Olaplex
Shape Set Hair Repair & Frizz-Control Flexible Hold Hairspray
How Do I Take Care of Red Hair Color?
A vibrant red needs some extra love and care, both in the shower and outside of it. "It’s about protecting the investment you made in the salon and keeping that red beautiful between appointments," explains Tudal. Spellman adds that she wishes more clients would ask what their color will to look like in six weeks.
"We all love the fresh salon photo, but you’re going to live in that color for a lot longer than one day. Ask how it will fade, how often it will need to be refreshed, what you’ll need to use at home and what the process would look like if you eventually want to change your color again," she advises. "I always want someone choosing a hair color they’re going to love living in—not just one they love in the inspiration picture."
"I’m also a huge believer in gloss refreshes between bigger color appointments," she adds. "You don’t necessarily need to completely redo your color every time—it starts feeling a little less exciting."
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Meet the Experts
Shane Talley-Cudal
Shane Talley-Cudal is a Davines color specialist and co-owner of The West Seattle Salon. His work blends advanced color theory with a treatment-first approach to hair and skin health. He believe the beauty industry has the power to shift how people feel about themselves—so everything he does is built around creating results that go beyond the mirror. Look good. Feel better.
Sharon Spellman
Sharon Spellman is a dynamic and influential digital creator who has taken TikTok and Instagram by storm with her unique blend of authenticity, humor, and relatability. With a focus on beauty, Sharon has cultivated a dedicated community of over 2 million followers across platforms.
Her content resonates deeply with her predominantly Gen Z and Millennial audience, who turn to her for honest reviews, easy-to-follow hair transformations, and relatable lifestyle content. Known for her candid storytelling and approachable beauty tips, Sharon has positioned herself as the go-to source for beauty enthusiasts looking for products that truly deliver.
Her signature hair transformation videos frequently garner millions of views, driving significant product sales and increased brand awareness. Sharon’s ability to authentically connect with her audience has led to her role as a trusted advisor in the beauty space.
Shvonne Perkins
Shvonne has been in the beauty industry for 14 years and loves getting her hands in hair color. But what she loves MOST is teaching other colorists about the chemistry and design of Madison Reed hair color products. When not teaching, she is thinking of new ways to make beauty education engaging by adapting elimination challenges from Top Chef and Project Runway and turning them into hair color activities. Her go-to hair product is Color Reviving Gloss in Prosecco.
Sophia Vilensky is a Freelance Beauty Writer at Marie Claire with a beauty, wellness, and entertainment journalism portfolio that includes contributions to Byrdie, Bravo, Teen Vogue, and Us Weekly. Growing up in a family of beauticians—and through her own personal studies—she developed an in-depth understanding of aesthetics, cosmetic product formulation, and beauty treatment development and has also held roles as a senior copywriter, content strategist, and proofreader for top beauty and wellness brands. Even so, you'd be hard pressed to find her with her hair and makeup actually done. Sophia is based in Minneapolis and is a 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she majored in English and minored in cinema studies. During her time at the university, she was the Arts & Entertainment Editor for the Minnesota Daily, earning the 2019 Editor of the Year award for her work. She connected deeply with the Twin Cities arts scene, collaborating with leading beauty professionals, designers, and artists. Graduating Summa Cum Laude, her thesis—a close-reading of Vanderpump Rules—was featured on NPR. When not immersed in writing or testing new products, Sophia enjoys watching reality TV, reading, and exploring the newest woo-woo wellness trends. Keep up with her on Instagram @sophiavilensky.