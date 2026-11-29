I’ve never, ever had a guest come into my home without commenting on how delicious it smells. In fact, most of my friends, neighbors, and family members ask me to text them the exact cleaning supplies, candles, and diffusers I have going so they can recreate my home’s signature scent. Now I’m not one to gatekeep, so I’ll happily share my recipe. Along with some Laundress and the Kai Wellness Diffuser, my apartment is filled with Homecourt staples. And luckily for us all, they’re seriously discounted for Cyber Monday.
The queen that she is, Courtney Cox has been kind enough to give her customers up to 40 percent off. And if you place an order over $150 today, you’ll get a Cece Perfume Oil. Shop tomorrow and spend over $200? You’ll get a complimentary reed diffuser. I have my eye on a handful of goodies: the Surface Cleaner that makes my countertops sparkle, the candle I can’t stop burning, and the laundry booster that makes my sheets smell absolutely divine. My entire list of must-haves, ahead.
No shade to Clorox or Mrs. Meyer's, but a fancy surface cleaner makes a wild difference in how hotel-esque your home feels. The Kitchen Trio, which includes hand wash, hand soap, and surface cleaner, is not only a fabulous deal (it’s 20 percent off), but it's also super chic to keep on your counter. I’m partial to the scent CeCe, a smoky but sweet cedarwood, which keeps my counters shiny and my home smelling delicious.
Review: “I bought a starter set: dish, hand, and counter spray in the Rose scent. I absolutely love the products, and that the vessels are reusable, beautifully enhancing their kitchen sink placement.” — Homecourt
Best Laundry Detergent
Homecourt
Cece Laundry Trio
If you know me, you know that I take my fancy laundry detergent incredibly seriously. I usually stick to classics like The Laundress and Dedcool, but this concentrate is my go-to when I’m in the mood for my pajamas or sheets to smell extra delicious. The bottle looks small, but you really only need three to five drops for a clean load and strong, fine fragrance.
Review: “I was hesitant for a long time to buy this, but I wanted to try it. So I bet the bullet and got the laundry. Concentrate. I absolutely love it. The bottle will last a long time. The smell that comes out of my dryer is amazing!!” — Homecourt
Best Hand Wash
Homecourt
Ciprus Mint Hand Duo
My go-to holiday gift will forever and always be a fancy hand wash and lotion duo. It’s one of those little luxuries that feels like a treat during a boring ritual, looks elevated on a countertop, and is so practical, you’ll know it’ll get used. While you’re at it, scoop up one for yourself. I actually love the Cipres Mint scent—it’s crisp and refreshing.
Review: “The hand soap my husband wants to use! Cece smells divine. It’s a perfect balance between masculine and feminine. It’s warm and comforting without falling into a fall/winter scent profile. The pump does produce a lot if pressed through the full range but we’ve adjusted to only a short pump to get what’s needed. We will continue to buy refills for not only the hand soap but for the surface cleaner as well.” — Homecourt
Best Dish Soap
Homecourt
Ciprus Mint Dish Soap
If you’ve already scooped up the hand wash, hand lotion, and surface cleaner, you might as well complete your kitchen set with the brand’s dish soap. Washing the dishes is easily my least favorite chore, but this scent makes the experience a whole lot more enjoyable. It foams up easily and leaves a nice sparkle on my glassware, too.
Review: “I love Neroli for its uplifting fragrance, but Cece has completely won me over in a different way. It's warm, sophisticated, and feels so luxurious. I've been using both the exfoliating hand soap and the dish soap, and I loved them enough to order the regular Cece Hand Wash for my primary bathroom.” — Homecourt
Best Candle
Homecourt
Balsam Fireplace Aircare Duo
I’m a firm believer that Balsam Fireplace is one of the best holiday candles. With balsam resin, amber, papyrus, and cardamom, burning this candle will automatically transport you to a cozy cabin in the woods. To sweeten the deal, the brand threw in a room deodorant (think of it like fancy Febreze). It’s clinically proven to trap and absorb odor molecules, leaving a fine fragrance behind.
Review: “I use a candle warmer with this candle in my bedroom every night before I go to sleep. It makes my room smell nice and cozy - and the fragrance lasts clear into the next day and evening!” — Homecourt
Best Bodycare
Homecourt
Cocomoi The Complete Body Collection
My mom and aunt have already submitted their formal requests for this luxury set, so it is a very desirable gift for the women in your life. It comes with a body mist, wash, butter, and oil, and is available in two different scents: Cocomoi, a fig-coconut-cedarwood situation, and Cece, a cedarwood-cardamom-leather blend.
Review: “This is my new favorite. I have sensitive skin and this does not irritate it (thank goodness). It is luxurious and hydrates beautifully. The smell is wonderful. I don’t go out without it on AND I apply before bed as a self care ritual. LOVE.” — Homecourt
Best Diffuser
Homecourt
Cece Reed Diffuser
I have approximately three reed diffusers going at all times in my tiny NYC studio—and this guy is a permanent fixture. It fills the room without issue (I rotate the reeds once a week) and delivers the perfect level of fragrance. Everyone comments on how delicious my home smells, but no one leaves with a headache.
Review: “This was a repurchase! Lasts a long time, the only downside is that the reeds need to be flipped often!” — Homecourt
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.