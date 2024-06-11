Sabrina Carpenter Memes Herself After Stealing the No. 1 Spot on the Charts... From Herself

Sabrina Carpenter is thriving so hard right now that she literally just took the number one spot on the charts from herself.

After the X account Pop Base wrote, "Sabrina Carpenter replaces herself at #1 on US Spotify with 'Please Please Please' dethroning her own 'Espresso,'" the singer reposted these words with no comment, just a meme.

The star used the viral Spider-Man multiverse meme in which two Spider-Mans are pointing at each other, editing the single covers for "Espresso" and "Please Please Please" over the superheroes' faces.

"This is severely iconic behaviour," commented the X account for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour (for which Carpenter has opened many dates).

"She is the moment," observed someone else.

Carpenter is hitting milestone after milestone these days, with the X account Pop Crave also pointing out that she's the only female artist in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 right now.

Sabrina Carpenter is the only female artist in the top 10 on the Hot 100 this week. pic.twitter.com/hmv1452JZvJune 10, 2024

While Carpenter has been in the public eye since her Disney Channel role in Girl Meets World circa 2014, these past few months have seen her become a real household name—especially because of her single "Espresso," whose catchy AF tune is on everyone's lips right now.

Carpenter debuted her single "Please Please Please" on Friday, also releasing the a music video for the song starring her real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan. This is hilarious behavior, considering the lyrics have her begging her love interest not to "embarrass me, motherf***er."

The premise of the song and video is that her friends are urging her to look out for red flags in her new boyfriend, and she therefore implores Keoghan's character to keep any red flags he might have in his back pocket well out of people's sight. Which, just, LOL.