If I’m buying a big-ticket item, I’m going to make sure the spend-to-save ratio is worth my while. That’s precisely why Amazon Prime Day is my version of the Super Bowl. From July 16 to July 17, the online retailer offers amazing deals on kitchen essentials, homeware, and beauty essentials. But, I plan on using the occasion to invest in one of the best blow dryers.

These hot tools rarely go on sale and can have hefty price tags—some cost well over $400. I get it: They come with a multitude of heat and power settings, various attachments (read: round brushes, diffusers, concentration nozzles), and the promise not to damage hair. But if Amazon is being so gracious as to offer steep discounts (everything is at least 15 percent off) on brands like T3, WavyTalk, and Moroccanoil, I’m not going to pass up the chance to buy a blow dryer at a bargain price.

That in mind, my strategic self has scoured every blow dryer discount available during Amazon Prime Day. I’ve assembled the rarest, best deals for your shopping pleasure ahead.

Standard Hair Dryers

T3 Featherweight Stylemax Professional Ionic Hair Dryer (Was $199) $129.99 at Amazon Getting $70 off a top-rated blow dryer sounds pretty good to me. T3’s iconic hair dryer is currently available at a huge discount—and, take it from me, will give you the best DIY blowout of your life. The incredibly lightweight tool has four attachments and four different styling modes (rough dry, smooth, diffuse, and volumize). It’s peak customization, exactly what you want from a hot tool.

Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer Blow Dryer (Was $54.99) $23.10 at Amazon The best (and cheapest!) deal on this list is easily from WavyTalk. The consistently viral brand is loved for its affordable yet highly efficacious hot tools—and their hair dryer is no exception. At 42 percent off, this limited-time lightning deal is a no-brainer. Similar to its much more expensive counterparts, this tool comes with three different attachments so you can customize the outcome for your hair type. An added bonus: This pretty pink color can’t be beat.

Moroccanoil Smart Styling Infrared Hair Dryer (Was $190) $133 at Amazon I’ll be honest: My all-time favorite Moroccanoil product is their classic hair oil—but this blow dryer is a close second. It has a much-appreciated nine-foot cord and is my go-to hot tool when my hair is feeling a bit dry. Powered by far infrared rays, it can reduce damage and lock in moisture, which leaves my hair soft and shiny.

Infinitipro by Conair Digitalaire Hair Dryer (Was $126.69) $88.68 at Amazon Weight just 1.2 pounds, this is one the lightest hair dryers on the market. You'll have access to three speed and heat setting, so you can truly control how much hot air is being blown onto your scalp and strands. Despite the weightless feel, this packs pretty impressive power. Your hair will dry five times as fast.

Panasonic Nanoe Salon Hair Dryer With Quick-Dry Oscillating Nozzle (Was $159.99) $99.99 at Amazon If the $60 discount isn't enough to convince you to buy this blow dryer, let the unique design be the deciding factor. The nozzle was designed with an oscillating head that ensure your hair or scalp never gets to hot, damaged, or burned by keeping the ideal distance between the hot air and your sensitive skin.

Tymo Hair Dryer (was $199.99) $129.99 at Amazon If you're looking to invest in a really high quality hair dryer, but don't want to spend $500, you can't go wrong with TYMO. This tool monitors heat output at a rapid pace to ensure consistent output, comes with three different attachment for every hair styling need, and has customizable temperature controls. It also puts out negative ions which are responsible for creating a shiny, silky, frizz-free finish.

Kiss Products Red Pro 3200 Turbo Pro Detangler Ac Dryer (Was $39.99) $26.53 at Amazon If your hair is prone to becoming a tangled mess during the blow dry process, you need to scoop up this hair dryer at a discount. with two comb attachments, you're able to dry your strands while simultaneously brushing through knots.

Diffusers

Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer (Was $26.54) $26.44 at Amazon If you want to expand your hair styling possibilities, seek out a standard hair dryer that can also double as a diffuser. This way, you can achieve a silky smooth blowout with maximum shine or embrace your natural curls depending on the day. You'll find two heat and speed settings on this guy, as well as a cool shot button to lock in your style.

Bellissima Italia Diffon Supreme Diffuser & Curly Hair Dryer (Was $169) $143.65 It might only be halfway through the summer, but, if you’re anything like me, travel plans are just now ramping up. A travel-friendly hair dryer that’s compact enough to throw into a carry on, yet powerful enough to work abroad is key to good hair days. Enter: the Diffon Supreme, a two-in-one curly hair dryer and diffuser that works with wavy, curly, or coily hair. It’s also incredibly lightweight and won’t weigh down your carry-on.

Laifen Hair Dryer (Was $159) $98 at Amazon Every person with curly or wavy hair should own a diffuser. Specifically, they should own this diffuser-meets-regular-hair-dryer in silver blue or matte black. Today through the 20th (the brand has generously extended their sale), you’ll receive 30 percent off this incredible tool. It promises three times faster drying, a quiet sound, and shine-enhancing results.

Hair Dryer, 1500w High Speed Ionic Hair Dryer With Diffuser for Curly Hair (Was $54.99) $46.69 at Amazon This guy is small but mighty; expect your hair to dry five times faster than usual. It has a diffuser with 360 degree rotation that can dry curly hair—and minimize frizz—in minutes, making this the perfect hot tool for summer. You'll also have access to four different temperature settings, so it's easier than ever to preserve your hair health.

L'ange Hair Le Styliste Luxury Hair Dryer With Diffuser (Was $250) $159 at Amazon With a lightweight design and powerful motor, this tool can function as a standard hair dryer or diffuser. Either way, you'll be amazed by how comfortable it fits in your hand. No matter how much hair you have or how long it takes you to style, your arm won't get tired. Plus, the pretty pink finish is incredibly aesthetic.

Loveps Hair Blow Dryer With Diffuser (Was $39.99) $29.99 at Amazon Traveling with a diffuser can be a bulky process, but this incredibly affordable option makes it a bit easier. The Loveps is smaller and lighter than most, so you can squeeze it into your carry on without too much of a hassle. You'll have access to three heat settings, too.

Stylers

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Styler (Was $57.69) $57.69 at Amazon You've seen this blow dry brush on TikTok, but have you actually tested out it's volume-boosting powers for yourself? It's a foolproof, no-skill-required blow dryer. Because of the unique design, it's great for styling long, thick, and coarse hair. Plus, it adds volume to your roots effortlessly.

Moroccanoil Effortless Style 4-In-1 Blow-Dryer Brush (Was $120) $84 at Amazon If a round brush and blow dryer duo isn’t your thing (it takes time to master), then a blow dryer brush is your best bet. It essentially combines the two tools you need for a bouncy blowout into one—and cuts down dry time. This Moroccanoil option is ideal for long, thick hair. The brush is chunkier in its diameter and doesn’t allow any strands to slip. I prefer to use it when my hair is about 80 percent dry. I also add a little twist during the unraveling process and am left with a loose curl.

Shark Flexstyle Air Drying & Styling System (Was $349.99) $249.99 at Amazon I’m confident you’ve seen and heard about the Shark. With seven (!!) attachments, it comes equipped with everything you need to dry and style your hair. The curling bars do take a minute to get a hold of, but after a bit of trial and error, you’ll be well on your way to voluminous blowouts. For two days only, you can scoop up the tool for $100 off—don’t miss your chance.

Infinitipro by Conair Digitalaire Air Styling and Drying System (Was $129.99) $91 at Amazon Call it a Dyson Airwrap dupe if you’re so inclined, but rest assured this affordable hot tool deserves all the hype. With four attachments, the dryer and styler can create a handful of looks across hair textures. You’ll also find three heat settings, two speed settings, and a six foot cord. The biggest allure, however is the compact storage bag, which is ideal for tucking the hot tool away in small spaces.

T3 Airebrush One-Step Smoothing and Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush (Was $149.99) $105 at Amazon My love for this specific blow dry brush runs deep. It's my go-to when I don't have time to whip out a curling iron. It dries, add volume, and lets my create a soft, bouncy curl all at once. To do my whole head it takes under 20 minutes. I'm never pulling or tugging either so when it's all said and done my hair feels and looks healthy and shiny.

Shark Smoothstyle Heated Comb + Blow Dryer Brush (Was $119.99) $89.99 at Amazon With a mix of nylon and boar bristles, this blow dry brush will take your hair from wet to dry without any unnecessary tugging or damage. Then, just a flip a switch to activate the heated comb option. It'll warm up within a minute and is prepped and ready to decrease frizz, boost shine, and style hair. Think of it like a flat iron without the clamp.

Landot Hair Blow Dryer Brush and Volumizer (Was $39.99) $28.99 at Amazon Fine hair girls will quickly realize blow dry brushes are their best friend. Take this more than $10 off tool, for example. It will give a burst of heat at the roots to create volume and lift. You can also swoop in the ends of your hair for a flippy blow out.