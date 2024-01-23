Monday’s Schiaparelli show made headlines for a number of reasons, from the star-studded front row (hey there, J.Lo) to the striking and original show itself. The luxury fashion house named the show Schiaparalien , which is an homage to Schiaparelli family’s fascination with space. Elsa Schiaparelli, who founded the brand, was fascinated by astrology and the unknown all her life, while her uncle, Giovanni Schiaparelli, founded Milan’s Brera Observatory in 1877 and even came up with the word “martian.” In the words of the brand itself, “Looking to the stars was clearly a family pastime.”

In light of this theme, Schiaparalien featured imaginative designs and beauty looks meant to make the models themselves look otherworldly. Irina Shayk was among those who walked in the show, and looked nearly unrecognizable with stripped down makeup that showed off her flawless complexion and high cheekbones. Her skin looked glossy and shiny beneath the bright lights of the runway—a look that was accentuated by her bleached eyebrows, which were so light that they didn’t seem to be there at all.

(Image credit: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

As a collection, Schiaparalien was meant to be “a study in contradictions—of legacy and the avant-garde, of the beautiful and the provocative, of the earthbound and the heaven-sent." And Shayk’s look certainly evoked that. Her elaborate dress—which itself contained contrasts with its form-fitting black silhouette augmented by flowing, rounded beige fabric—contrasted her slick, simple hair and makeup.

Haute couture runways are known for giving their models simple makeup so that guests’ attention can stay on the garments, but in this case, Shayk’s makeup was an integral part of the look. The glossiness of her face and hair, along with the striking effect of her bleached brows, pulled the look together to create an unequivocally otherworldly effect.