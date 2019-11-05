When you think of Jennifer Aniston, chances are a slew of iconic Friends scenes come to mind—that golden blonde blow-out of hers, in particular. When it comes to her sunny blonde hair color, the actress has held on strong to her Sherman Oaks, California-born roots. She's worn that bone-straight, bouncy, blonde signature style for over 20 years now. Occasionally, she'll switch things up on the red carpet with loopy curls or a romantic updo. But nine times out 10 she's seen with straight hair.

While promoting her new TV series, The Morning Show, the actress decided to depart from her go-to sleek style and embrace her natural texture. Aniston's long-time hairstylist, Chris McMillan, did the honors of enhancing her natural waves with the help of a few products. She looks amazing, and I'm wondering why she made us wait this long to see those glorious curls!!!

"This was such an honor to be a part of," McMillan captioned his photo on Instagram. "The hair is Jen's natural curl and waves. Dried natural and touched up minimally with blow-drying the roots for direction and touching up random pieces with a wave iron."

Shutterstock

This surfer style reminded Team MC of the last time Aniston served epic texture in 1999 at the Emmys:

Getty Images

McMillan went on to share Aniston textured hair routine while subtly announcing a secret launch coming soon from Drunk Elephant, which was recently acquired by Shiseido for $845 million dollars. Rightfully so, commenters were going crazy over this mystery Drunk Elephant "detangling spray" mentioned that no one had ever heard of. The brand left two words under McMillan's pic: "coming soon." Seems like 2020 will bring on some exciting, first-ever hair launches from the brand. If it's going to make my waves look like Aniston's, I'll take two, please.

Nonetheless, the 50-year-old's natural waves look absolutely stunning and it's nice to see the actress trying something new and embracing her curl pattern. Wavy hair Jen is such a lewk. Here's to more texture to come from Aniston.

