Jennifer Garner Debuts Gorgeous Bronde Bob on the Red Carpet

Jennifer Garner has wowed her fans once again with her latest hair transformation.

The 13 Going on 30 actress recently attended "The Big Night Out" Gala for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles in Hollywood, and she showed up sporting a beautiful brunette lob with subtle honey highlights—or bronde, if you will.

She wore her hair side-parted and loosely waved for a cool-girl vibe. Before this, Garner's hair was previously past shoulder-length, and not dyed at all from her natural brunette color.

(Image credit: Photo by Emma McInTyre / Getty)

Hair aside, the actress wore a cream jacket and matching dress shorts with a simple white shirt and tan suede heeled pumps. She accessorized with drop earrings.

(Image credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty)

According to Cosmopolitan UK, Garner's gorgeous new look came courtesy of her longtime hair stylist, Adir Abergel.

And just so you know, these two aren't just stylist and client, they're longtime friends, too.

People magazine recently published a retrospective of Garner and Abergel's good times together over the years, and the hair pro took to Instagram to express his delight over the article.

"More than my BFF's, my family!" he wrote next to pictures of the piece.

"Thank you @people for celebrating @jennifer.garner and I. We met in 2001 and our work relationship turned into a friendship and that friendship turned into my family.

"I'm blessed to have friends I admire in this lifetime.

"Thank you for capturing our words and this beautiful article @andilavs"

Clearly, their lovely friendship is well known in their entourage, because blue-ticked friends rushed to tell Abergel how much they love the both of them.

Fellow stylist Jenny Cho wrote, "Love love love you two," while People boss Leah Wyar wrote, "Love this!!!!!!!"

Aw, so cute :)