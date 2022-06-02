There are few things more challenging than describing the type of blonde you want to your stylist. You can use buzzwords galore (read: warm, icy, golden), but nothing paints a better picture than, well, a picture. If you’re on a mission to get a honey blonde hue for summer, we have you covered. We’ve scoured the internet for 30 of the best looks.

While stars have been rocking the warm, buttery blonde for years, it’s having a bit of a resurgence at the moment. Not only was it named one of our biggest hair trends for 2022, but stars like Sydney Sweeney, Blake Lively, and Hailey Bieber are proving just how good the taupe-meets-tawny shade can look. It shouldn’t come as a shocker that everyone is getting on board with the classic tone. At its core, honey blonde hair is multi-dimensional and flattering against the skin—but that’s not to say there’s a blanket formula for every person. You can play with shadow roots, chunky highlights, and balayage techniques.

When it comes to caring for you color though, Sierra Kener, stylist at 901 Salon, warns against over-doing it with purple shampoos, which are typically life-savors for blonde hair. "Purple shampoo will actually add more cool tones to your blonde," she explains. "Limiting that will help your blonde stay more honey-colored and warm." Instead, look for a brightening formula (she love the Joico Blonde Life Brightening Shampoo (opens in new tab)!) that will enhance your existing tone.

To help you decide on the perfect honey blonde shade and coloring technique before your next salon appointment, scroll ahead for our favorite celebrity styles.