Let Jennifer Lopez's "Cherry Mocha Manicure" Inspire Your Next Nail Look

If spring and summer are for pedicures, fall and winter are for manicures. What better way to accessorize your chunky sweater than with corresponding nail art? As beauty editor Samantha Holender reported last month , the biggest fall 2023 nail trends don’t require an intricate design or fancy stone adornments. Instead, we’re looking at the exact opposite: short, simple, and elegantly understated. And while some celebs are still going all out , Jennifer Lopez has nailed the chiller aesthetic.

Perfectly on trend (as per usual), celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik showed off his latest work with J.Lo in a Monday, October 16 Instagram post . In the photo, the Hustlers actress models her primped hands. Her squoval nails were cut short and painted in a deep, vampy, and majorly glossy shade of cherry red. Naturally, her green diamond engagement ring also made an appearance. If I do say so: The ring's glimmer was the perfect compliment to the nails’ gloss.

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails A photo posted by tombachik on

Bachik captioned the photo “Cherry Mocha Mani,” noting that he used Essie nail polish in “Bordeaux” —which the brand describes as a deep wine red—to achieve the look.

“The classic hue of the 90’s is back,” Rita Remark, Essie’s Global Lead Educator, previously shared with Marie Claire. “It’s not quite black, and not quite red, but deep vampy nails are the perfect complement to cooler, moody weather.”

Just a few days prior, Lopez was spotted at a Schiaparelli event sporting a subdued, natural manicure in what appears to be a Ballet Slippers-esque pink-nude. Simple solids seem to have staying power for the actress this season.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez A photo posted by jlo on

Regardless of which polish shade is calling your name, we have faith you can recreate Lopez's Fall looks when armed with a proper file, polish, and glossy topcoat—just shop some of our editor-approved shades below. The only thing missing? The “On the Floor” singer’s ring. (Seriously, look at that photo again. It’s brilliant.)