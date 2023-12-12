Jennifer Lopez's Secret to 'Perfect' Red Holiday Lips Is Game Changing

Jennifer Lopez said it best: "One of the great things about the holidays is getting to wear a red lip." Now, she's showing us exactly how she gets hers so plump and perfect—sans any bleeding.

In a new Instagram Reel, the 54-year-old decided to share some festive beauty tips, including her trick to the perfect holiday lip look. Her advice? Use a neutral liner instead of a shade of red before going in with your fiery lipstick.

"Some people think you should do a red lip liner, but I don't love a red lip liner. I feel like it needs to be neutral," the Hustlers actress shared in the Monday, December 11 clip. In the short clip, she used a liner that appeared to be our very favorite multi-use product: Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencil: Eye, Lip & Brow Pencil. "It makes the lips look fuller and plumper."

The next step? "Pick your favorite red," JLo advised. "I put it in the middle, as close as I can get, and then I take a lip brush and I detail the corners." While she didn't share her exact shade, the packaging —which she said makes her think of other red-lipped icons like Marilyn Monroe, Gwen Stefani, and Taylor Swift—looked like NARS.



"I always draw a little bigger when I do a red lip because you can kind of get away with that," she added, taking the opportunity to plug some JLo Beauty products. "This season is not going to be done without my Beso Balm. This is going to amplify the look. You can really slather this on."

According to JLo, the Beso Balm will keep your lips hydrated and looking plump. Next, she suggests taking a bit of her That Star Filter Complexion Booster to add a little bronze glow on the brow bone. "This is my classic 'Jenny From the Block' look that I did," the Grammy winner added. "And there it is."