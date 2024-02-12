Julia Fox Put a Frosty Spin on Her Signature Smoky Eye

Julia Fox has experimented with everything from chrome lips to heels that look like human skin. Last night, she traded her usual, dramatic smoky eye for a completely different color palette. The new author wore bright blue and white eye makeup while out in New York City, once again keeping her followers on their toes.

Julia Fox left a Sunday evening event with icy blue eyeshadow and light hair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Fox's color scheme leaned icier than her usual palette, this look was pretty consistent with her go-to shape. Fox retained the overall cat eye look and blended her two contrasting shadows along her upper lid, with the lighter shadow lining her lower lid. In this case, Fox chose an electric blue eyeshadow for her darker shade (in place of black or dark gray) and a shimmery white hue for the highlights. She also used the white shade both above and below her bright blue wings, serving as a makeshift highlighter on the bottom and accentuating her bleached brows on the top.

The vivid blue in her eyeshadow was still visible from far away. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The icy look matched beautifully with Fox's hair, which was dyed silvery blonde with hints of purple, and worn in a half-up, half-down style that sent strands tumbling past her shoulders. Her outfit, the custom Eunoia Shakespearean Dress, was also on the lighter side: a subdued beige color with shiny, criss-crossing ribbons. Indeed, the only dark aspect of Fox's ensemble was her bright red lip, and even that was topped off with a frosty gloss.

While Fox's looks are hardly reasonable for everyday wear (at least for those of us who have office jobs), her light, frosty take on the smoky eye is major inspiration for how to create a dramatic eye with unexpected colors. Below, some products for channeling the look.

Get the Look