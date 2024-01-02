In a world of quiet luxury and pared-back basics, there's also Julia Fox. The actress and experimental dresser, who candidly shares stories of running around Brooklyn’s BDSM scene and jet-setting to Miami with Kanye West, is known for wearing some of the most outrageous outfits the Internet has ever seen—like a furry poodle dress, or just underwear and a jean jacket. But that’s what makes Julia Fox, Julia Fox: Her style is in a category of its own. It doesn’t stick to the trend cycle and is sure to kickstart interesting discourse. Her latest look is yet another that proves the subversive style icon will, sartorially speaking, try anything once. Yesterday, Julia Fox wore human skin-effect heels. Yes, you read that correctly: footwear that looked like flesh.

Her skin heels are from the Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration and mimic a tattooed skin-like texture. Fox's nude trompe-l’œil heels will give you the heebie-jeebies, but we'd wager money that you won’t be able to look away.

With her skin-like heels, Fox wore a bright yellow KNWLS biker jacket, which, while definitely a statement piece, looks nothing out of the ordinary. The same can be said with the contrasting brown stone-washed corset top that she wore layered underneath the jacket. For bottoms, the Uncut Gems actress wore capri petal-pusher pants straight out of a 2000s fever dream. The dark denim ended at her kneecaps and boasted a yellow airbrushed print that makes her fluorescent jacket feel cohesive. Her taupe curved shoulder bag further adds to the odd color palette of the look.

The ensemble is toned down compared to Fox's usual aesthetic, but we're intrigued all the same. Leave it to Fox to make a seemingly normal outfit—a leather jacket and denim—slightly off-putting.

Fox’s choice of shoes further solidifies her as the poster child for edgy, maybe misunderstood style. The footwear comes from the Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration released earlier this year and features a nod to fashion history. The campaign calls back to JPG’s provocative nature throughout the ‘90s of depicting kitschy body horror and statement prints. Cool, creepy, or chic? Perhaps all three.

As the unapologetically bold actress evidenced, the weird statement shoe is going nowhere soon. Everyone can embrace a statement shoe, even those adverse to Fox's quirky take on the trend. Carrie Bradshaw loved a mismatched Manolo, Tory Burch just released shoes with piercings, and Balenciaga is reviving the "ugly" chunky sneaker. Whether you're into the skin effect or not, we promise: there's an eclectic shoe choice out there that you'll resonate with, no matter your aesthetic.