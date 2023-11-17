Meghan Markle Went the Slicked Back Bun Route

While Sofia Richie might be our slicked-back bun queen, she just got an actual royal's stamp of approval. The latest star to give the simple-yet-so-chic hairdo a whirl? The one and only Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle herself.

On Thursday, November 16, the Suits actress walked the red carpet at Variety's 2023 Power of Women in Hollywood event. Forgoing any kind of statement piece (Markle loves to leave a tendril out of her updos), she stuck with the trend and chose a tight, low bun with a sharp middle part.

The Archewell founder walked the red carpet alone—no Prince Harry in sight. Still, her style more than made up for his absence. To compliment the chic hairdo, Markle went with a similarly elegant asymmetrical Proenza Schouler gown. Draped off her shoulder, the sand-colored dress was sweetly complimented by tiny gold hoop earrings and simple, neutral makeup. Maybe it's just a sign of the times, but the look is truly giving Sofia Richie.

(Image credit: Getty)

While Markle didn't comment on her hair inspiration, she did share some insight into what's going on in her life.

"We have so many exciting things on the slate," she told Variety. "I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”