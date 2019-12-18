image
Julianne Hough's New Blunt Bob Will Give '90s Babies All the Feels

I'm biased, but bob life is the best life.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

Another day, another bob. Actress and Dancing With the Stars legend Julianne Hough shed a few inches off her lob to try a blunt bob for the first time ever. In case you haven't heard, celebrities left and right have been switching over to bob life—it's the "It-style" and isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Hough is paying homage to the '90s with a chin-length bob that's the same length all around. She's allowing her roots to grow through a bit, because who cares (?), with perfectly imperfect texture.

Here's the thing: Bobs are meant to be effortless, a.k.a less work, and don't need to look too done-up. Her big chop is courtesy of stylist to the stars, Riawna Capri, of Los Angeles-based salon Nine Zero One.

"#90sChić Fresh Chop for @JulesHough ✂️," is what Capri captioned her post. "Julianne's bob is structured, blunt, and pretty much all one length hair," Capri said over email. "[This is] '90s chic, giving us a little Claire Danes “My So-Called Life”/Wynona Rider in “Reality Bites.” [It's a] simple, chic, thick, blunt, classic bob—but the modern twist is in the way you style it to not be super perfect with a little flare."

Here's a closer look of Hough's new cut:

image
Courtesy of Nine Zero One Salon

"Julianne is letting her natural roots grow out to try something different," Capri continued, who suggests using the Magic Myst Mini ($18) styler for upkeep if you want to try this style."We’ve never done the blunt chic bob one length in over 10 years of working together! I love that we can continue to do something new even after all this time together."

image
Courtesy of Nine Zero One Salon

image
Courtesy of Nine Zero One Salon

It's safe to say just like bobs took over 2019, they'll take over 2020. *Flips my own bob back and forth*.

image
Bob Inspiration for Your Big Chop
