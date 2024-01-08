Keke Palmer’s Creative Arts Emmys Look Was a Masterclass in Monochrome

Keke Palmer has long held the hearts of movie and television fanatics, particularly the Millennial and Gen Z audiences who grew up watching her in Akeelah and the Bee and in Nickelodeon shows like True Jackson, VP. Since her childhood acting days, Palmer has continued to make a name for herself in show business, having starred in indie gems like Alice in 2022 and in the Jordan Peele blockbuster Nope the same year. Now, she’s also the host of NBC’s game show Password, in which two contestants, each of whom get partnered with a celebrity, compete against one another in a word association game similar to Taboo.

And last night, Palmer made history by winning the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys award for Best Game Show Host. She is the first woman in 15 years to have won the award, and is the first Black woman to have been nominated or to have won in the category.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer did her victory lap on the red carpet after winning her award, posing in a monochromatic maroon look that drew all eyes to her ensemble. Her deep reddish-purple lipstick matched perfectly with her long stiletto manicure and with her Sergio Hudson gown. The look was the result of stupendous collaboration between her makeup artist, Kenya Alexis, and her fashion stylist, Seth Chernoff, who undoubtedly spent ages ensuring that the exact hues of her look aligned perfectly.

In a season where bright red is dominating beauty vision boards, consider balancing the bright shade out with its darker, more wintery cousin, maroon.

Get the Look