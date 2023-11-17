Kim Kardashian Borrowed a Page From Rihanna’s Honey-Blonde Hair Book

Forget whatever Pantone has to say, I'm calling it now: Honey-blonde is official the color of the year. If Kim Kardashian and Rihanna are both rocking it, how could it not be?

On Thursday, November 16, Kardashian stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate being named one of GQ's 2023 Man of the Year winners. While walking the red carpet at Chateau Marmont and posing alongside fellow men of the year Tom Ford and Jacob Elordi (what a crew, truly), the Skims founder premiered a new hairdo. She ditched her dark brown locks in favor of a freshly-dyed honey-blonde hue. Her hair was worn straight and parted right down the middle.

(Image credit: Getty)

While the 43-year-old is an expert at putting her own spin on things, her hair looked strikingly familiar to a style worn by Rihanna earlier this week. The two even went so far as to wear similarly colored outfits—but that's where the resemblance stops. While Rihanna paired her tresses with jeans and a camel coat, Kardashian went with a custom suede Chrome Hearts set complete with a halter top (the halter itself being a gold chain with two dangling "K" charms that draped down her back ) and maxi skirt. Keeping with her neutral color scheme, the reality star's coffin-shaped nails were painted a deep brown that echoed the dark roots of her waist-length hair.

After the party, the mogul shared an Instagram Story of her gold jewelry—and most of her nails—discarded on the couch. "So me," she captioned the snap. Honestly, there's no telling if we'll ever see the honey-blonde hair again, either.