Keke Palmer Proves Honey Blonde Hair Is Having a Moment

Typically, we see celebs embracing darker tones the second Fall air makes an entrance, but this year, it appears the tides are turning. As of yesterday, Keke Palmer is the third major celebrity to embrace honey-blonde hair in recent weeks. Rihanna debuted the hue, Kim Kardashian's new look followed suit, and with Keke now on board, we're officially calling the warm blonde tone a trend. Luckily, it's a very chic one.

On Sunday, November 19, the Nope actress showed up in a Versace minidress to walk the red carpet at the BET Soul Train Awards before taking on hosting duties for the evening. While her black dress was great on its own, the real draw of her look was a bouncy blowout, dyed a warm, caramel shade of blonde.

(Image credit: Getty)

For the event, Palmer rounded out her red carpet look with purple smokey eye makeup, hoop earrings, a collection of gold rings, and an impressively bedazzled French manicure. While showing off the gorgeous glam, the 30-year-old playfully whipped her hair around, striking poses in front of the cameras.

As her blowout flew, its depth became more and more obvious—while the top of her head retained that rich blonde color, her roots and lower layers still appear quite dark.

(Image credit: Getty)

Palmer's new 'do may be quite a big change (she's had dark brown hair for nearly the entirety of her career), but it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given the actress' approach to beauty. In an interview with Marie Claire earlier this month, Palmer described her outlook as "free flowing," a phrase that also perfectly encapsulates her new hairdo.

"I’m kind of hippie-ish—it's all very free flowing. I'm not really afraid of anything. I really trust myself and I really trust God and the universe. I feel very supported," she shared. I, for one, fully support Palmer—and her new look.