Kim Kardashian's Makeup Line Is Returning Sooner Than You Think

Listen, I know I'm not the only one who has an expired KKW Beauty lipliner sitting in my makeup drawer. That formula was everything and—alongside my hit-pan-a-million-years-ago contour kit—it deserves to be cherished. Even though I no longer want to put it on my face.

Kim Kardashian herself knows it, too. In fact, the beauty mogul has heard our hopes and dreams for a return of her makeup line. In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, January 16, the 43-year-old reads through fans' pleas for a color cosmetic comeback.

“Alright guys, so, I have been reading the comments on the SKKN account, and so many of you want us to bring color cosmetics back,” the reality star says. “Kim, we need the makeup. We are dying out here. Kim, where is your makeup and fragrance? I'm dying for it. The world has been begging you. Can we get a release date on makeup?”

As the comments continue to pile up, she finally pauses.

"Guys. I hear you," she says, blowing a kiss at the camera before a (not so far off!) date appears on screen as text: “01 26 24.”

Under the post, an even more telling comment from the official SKKN by Kim account popped up.

"We got the hint. Stay tuned for a BIG announcement..." reads the message, alongside a (red) kiss emoji. Naturally, the rest of the comments were filled with fans echoing my exact sentiments.

"*Screams* (while wearing my KKW expired contour)," wrote one fan."Kimberly do not play with my feelings! ! My nude 3 lip liner is one sharpen away from disappearing," added another.

Kim Kardashian attends KKW Beauty launch at ULTA Beauty on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After launching her first beauty product, the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit, in 2017 (and a whole array of successful launches thereafter), Kardashian eventually shut down her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands to make room for the June 2022 premiere of her skincare line, SKKN BY KIM. And while I love those minimalist bottles, nothing compares to a sweep of nude lipstick that perfectly matches the color of my SKIMS.

So, January 26 you say? The countdown is officially on.