Kim Kardashian Sent Her New '90s Inspired Makeup Collection to '90s Icons

The internet's not too impressed with Kim's promo pics, though.

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - June 29, 2019
Hollywood To You/Star MaxGetty Images

Gird your bank accounts, beauty lovers: Kim Kardashian's latest KKW Beauty collection is dropping this Friday, and it's inspired by the '90s, a decade that's enjoying a long (and extremely lucrative) revival in the fashion and beauty spheres. "I’m so excited to announce my new 90’s inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!! I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is," Kim wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of the collection. Included: two eyeshadow palettes, six matte lipsticks, six matching lipliners, and five eyeliners, in either warm (Matte Cocoa) or cool (Matte Smoke) shades.

Appropriately, Kim compiled a PR list of '90s icons to be the lucky recipients—and what a list it is. It seems safe to assume the celebrities featured served as inspiration for the collection, with many of them bonafide beauty icons both in the '90s and now. Some of the names mentioned? Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Aniston, Brandy, Cameron Diaz, Janet Jackson, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Mary J.Blige, Cindy Crawford, Monica, Claire Danes, Courtney Love, Winona Ryder, RuPaul, Foxy Brown, the Spice Girls, Queen Latifah, Alyssa Milano, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Tyra Banks. Phew!

In the promo pictures accompanying the launch, Kim paid tribute to Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen—and herself, wearing the famed Versace belt dress all four stars have worn before. The photos did provoke a little backlash, however. The internet called out Kim for what they perceived as excessive Photoshop, saying she doesn't look like herself in the images, as Cosmopolitan reports.

Decide for yourself whether the controversy over Kim's promo photos was warranted. My only takeaway? I am ordering that burgundy lipstick.

