Of Course Kim Kardashian Wore Lip Liner Under Her Ski Mask

She's Kim Kardashian: of course she has a tanning bed in her office and a full makeup look on under her face covering. No, this isn't a reference to the black Balenciaga gown the SKIMS founder wore to the 2021 Met Gala. It's a nod to the 43-year-old hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, with full glam under her ski mask.

In the third image of a series of photos posted to her Instagram, Kardashian showed off a pale pink lip look that was perfect for, say, a red carpet step-and-repeat or the front row at New York Fashion Week. Instead, the reality star rocked her SKKN liner and lipstick in ankle-deep snow.

While the Skims founder's comments are often filled with people begging for shade names and more glam close-ups, fans actually wanted to see less of the makeup this time around, demanding Kim put on a helmet like her sister.

"Stunning but you couldn't find a helmet that matched the fit?" wrote one commenter, while another specifically noted that "Khloe's helmet is fire."

Let's imagine the helmet was just out of frame—Kim was maybe too excited by her new SKKN BY KIM makeup products to include it in the image. It's also safe to assume she's wearing the shade Nude 03 in the new Lip Liner and Soft Matte Lip Color.

"Through a combination of buildable payoff, comfortable wear, and high-performance formulas, our cosmetics collection offers a sophisticated upgrade to makeup bag must-haves," the American Horror Story actress wrote when the new products launched on Friday.

Apparently, these liners even offer mountain-high performance.