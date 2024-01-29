Brutally Honest North West Shares What She Really Thinks About Her Mom Kim Kardashian's Skkn Makeup Line

North West is a girl of many talents. No one can deny that.

She'll be featured on her father Kanye West's new album, under the rapper name Miss Westie. Now she's dipping her toe in her mom Kim Kardashian's field of expertise and reviewing her newest makeup line.

Kardashian shared the video on their shared TikTok account with the caption, "What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha😂."

In the video, North wears a pink bonnet, a vintage t-shirt, and black leggings, and speaks to the camera throughout.

She tells the viewer that she's going to do an "honest" review of her mom's new Skkn products, such as the matte lipsticks ($32), matte lip liners ($22) and an eyeshadow palette ($50).

Given how brutally honest North has been in the past (such as about Auntie Kendall Jenner's Met Gala outfit), you know even before she starts to speak this is going to be good.

North then proceeds to test each of these products and, much to our delight, provides hilarious commentary along the way.

(Image credit: Tiktok/@kimandnorth)

“They’re really neutral," she said. "I like it, like, to go out. Like, dinner. This is classic Kim. This is what she would wear all the time. Never like, too bright colors, but neutral.”

When spreading a black eyeshadow (very heavily) over her eyelids, the 10-year-old says, “It feels really nice…This is literally the most perfect. It’s not too black, but good. It is just eating up, left no crumbs.” I can't.

But the best compliment? When North showed off the palette and simply said, “This is like…yes."

What more is there to say, really?

(Image credit: Tiktok/@kimandnorth)

Kardashian has previously spoken about how she regrets allowing North to wear makeup in the past.

The reality star and entrepreneur told Bustle, “I look back and there’s times when I remember I let my daughter [North] wear a red lip once for Christmas. Would I do that now? Probably not.”

It seems Kardashian and ex-husband West had different views when it came to cosmetics, and he banned North from wearing makeup.

“He changed all the rules," Kardashian said. "I’d let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her, if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. I kind of got in trouble for that, so it’s now no more makeup.”

More than anything, this makeup tutorial has proved that North has a bright future in vlogging! The world is truly hers for the taking.