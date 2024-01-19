The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Keeps a Full Size Tanning Bed in Her Office

It's been a big week for Kim Kardashian. After announcing her SKKN brand is (at last!) expanding into color cosmetics, she took fans on a tour of the company's office via TikTok. In the process, she shared an even bigger beauty surprise: In the year 2024, the 43-year-old owns an actual, real life tanning bed.

While tanning beds were a major thing in the early 2000s, it's well documented that they're not good for our health. In fact, UV tanning beds were classified as Class 1 human carcinogens by the World Health Organization as far back as 2009, meaning they're proven to cause cancer. With that being said, fans were shocked when Kardashian showed off her personal bed—causing her to share an update on why she keeps it around.

"I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often," the SKIMS founder wrote via X on Friday, January 19.

While phototherapy, or light therapy, is commonly prescribed by dermatologists to treat psoriasis, the National Psoriasis Association does not support the use of indoor tanning beds as a substitute. Still, beds with UVB bulbs are a common fixture in the psoriasis community. Dr. Robert Finney, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Soho Skin and Hair Restoration, clued us in on the science behind this.

"UV light in tanning beds definitely helps for psoriasis. But tanning beds also have all of the harmful wavelengths that contribute to not only skin aging, but most importantly skin cancer. When dermatologists recommend light therapy for psoriasis and other skin conditions, we use 'narrowband UV-B'—never straight up tanning beds," the doctor tells Marie Claire. "Basically, studies found that utilizing a very specific band of light in the UV-B spectrum is effective at treating skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis without triggering the detrimental DNA damage that leads to skin cancer. So, she is throwing a little spin on a bad choice."

Kardashian's initial diagnosis was broadcast during a 2011 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the years since, she's been extremely open about her struggles with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, posting selfies during flare-ups and even penning an op-ed for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's POOSH wellness website on the subject.

"It’s been 13 years since I experienced my first psoriasis flare-up. My journey has been very different from my mom’s, but I see so many similarities as well. She had it in her scalp and all over her body, and I’d see it all the time and remember her going to the tanning salon to try and ease it," she wrote in the essay.

So, there's our answer. But please, don't get influenced immediately; chat with your doctor first.