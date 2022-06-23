24 Hours With Lauryn Bosstick

Welcome to Beauty Around the Clock, Marie Claire's weekly peek into the daily lives of some of the most game-changing women in their industries. Ever wonder how they get it all done in a day? Here's your answer.

Lauryn Bosstick has been happily filling our Instagram feeds with Barbie pink for more than a decade via The Skinny Confidential . But behind the Legally Blonde aesthetic, there's a fearless and infatigable entrepreneur who uses her platform to serve her community in any way she can. Right now, that means creating beauty products that women actually want, and telling people's stories on the podcast she hosts with her husband, The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast (opens in new tab). "We've had people on that have five followers, like it's not about that," Bosstick tells Marie Claire. "It's more about sharing a captivating, interesting, compelling story."

By now, The Skinny Confidential puff-fighting Ice Roller (opens in new tab) and Hot Shave facial razor (opens in new tab) have achieved damn near cult status, and Bosstick is hard at work preparing to launch more products for the line. Plus there's the blogger's debut book, appropriately titled Get the F*ck Out of the Sun (opens in new tab), which came out last summer and is chock-full of beauty tips from Kristin Cavallari, Chriselle Lim, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and other members of the beauty elite. If that sounds like a lot, it's because it is—but Bosstick has found the secret sauce for getting it all done. It's called " habit stacking ," and it was coined by James Clear in his bestseller Atomic Habits (opens in new tab). So when it comes to taking care of herself, you'll often find Bosstick answering emails while walking on the treadmill, or making her 2-year-old's breakfast with a sheet mask on. Always on brand, the influencer shared her beauty routine with us… while getting her makeup done, obviously.

Rise and Shine

I usually wake up at 7 o'clock. I have a very, very psychotic morning routine that I try to hit. It doesn't happen every day, but I really think that it sets me up for success. I have really sat down and thought about what my non-negotiables are in the morning, and that's light, movement, hydration, and meditation. So the second I wake up, I open the shades to flood our room with light.

I hydrate [with] lemon water I have by my bed with chlorophyll drops in it. I meditate for 30 minutes a day, which has taken me a long time to work up to, but it's changed my life, and I think sitting with yourself is so underrated and thinking time is so underrated. It's helped me change my business, my relationship, my friendships… And I have like noise-canceling headphones and a crystal eye mask, and freakin' toe stretchers, and eucalyptus, like I habit-stack a lot. These are all things that I've picked up from podcast guests and through the blog. I've been able to talk to so many people who are incredibly successful, and put together their routines to make my own. And then I make the bed because I want to have a nice space, and I move. I have to move. I don't check my phone in the morning, I don't even look at it for two hours. I don't want to scroll through it, I don't want it to be anywhere in my ether. I'm on my phone all day long for work, it's literally the last thing I want to do. And another thing that I do for routine that I think is really important is reading. I'm a big reader, and I put that first even before work.

Morning Maintenance

[I do] tons of beauty stuff, but it's quick. It's habit-stacked. People think I have this, like, 30-minute beauty routine, I don't. I barely wear makeup when I'm in Austin. My main issue is puff, and that's been my issue for the last 10 years. So the first thing I do for my beauty routine is 100-percent ice—I have to have ice. Whether it's ice at a hotel, where I'm dumping my face in a bucket of it, or it's an ice cube, or it's my Ice Roller that I've created over the last five years, I have to have cold therapy on my face. Usually I'll put chilled eye pads on my face and some serum and walk around letting those eye pads sit. I love taking a mask and walking around and multitasking in the morning, and then ice-rolling over the mask, that feels amazing. But I don't have like a 10-step routine; it's some serum, it's an oil, and it's definitely ice, always ice. I would say the whole routine takes five minutes, unless I'm wearing one of those sheet masks—I'll leave that on for 30 minutes and ice-roll over it.

Power Start

I don't like to eat first thing in the morning. This is so random, but I'll eat kiwi before I work out, because it does something to my blood sugar, with chia seeds or black sesame seeds or hemp seeds. Then, after I work out, I usually will have a cup of oatmeal and two scoops of protein powder and make a mush, and put berries on it with almond milk to get protein in. But I am not a big eater in the morning. I like to do water, minerals, chlorophyll green powder. I work out usually from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., so it's probably about 12 [by the time I eat]. I like to intermittent-fast in the morning.

Signature Look

I never wear makeup when I'm in Austin, but If I'm in L.A., I wear it every single day. On video, on camera, on podcast, I usually have my makeup done five or six days a week—not always done by someone, but it's done in general. And then, it's nice to let my skin breathe in Austin.

[When I do wear makeup,] I don't like eye shadow, I don't like eyeliner. I like a super fresh, dewy look: youthful, a brushed up brow, a lot of concealer on the eyelid to brighten the whites of the eyes, and then I like a clear lip. I don't like a ton of makeup on my face; I think that it ages me. The only thing that's sort of feisty in my makeup is a big lash, like individual eyelash extensions.

Right now, I'm really thoughtful about what I'm putting on my face besides makeup. With skin, I'm always checking the labels.

Every single product that we [The Skinny Confidential] have launched has been community-driven, and it's been things that I actually use. The Ice Roller took four years. The razor took three years. So how I use each is: ice on the face in the morning, especially after a hangover or if you're pregnant or if you ate too much salt. It's f*ckin' amazing. With that, you can use The Skinny Confidential Ice Queen Face Oil (opens in new tab). It works in tandem with the Ice Roller to tighten the skin. Oil is something I've been using since high school. I really think it is the key to youth when it comes to wrinkles. I put it under my makeup, I ice roll with it, I'll put it on at night all over my face.

And then we have the razor, which I'm so excited about because I think no one's been talking about shaving their face, but so many people do it. It makes your makeup so much glowier, it allows your skincare to penetrate deeper, and it exfoliates the face. There's this old saying that men age so much slower than women, and that's because they shave their face. They're exfoliating all the time. We thought so much that it needs to be normalized that we launched a shaving cream with it. It's the first ever women's [facial] shaving cream, and it's actually good for your skin. Everything is very much designed with the girl who's using it in mind. Like I don't want it to collect cobwebs in her drawer. I shave my entire face—obviously not my eyebrows. I shave all the peach fuzz on the side of my cheeks… I don't shave my nose, but I'll shave my entire mustache area. I've been literally shaving my face since high school. We've had so many readers and influencers try it, [and] it does not grow back thicker. I've never had someone reach out and tell me that it grows back thicker.

Daily Playlist

I love listening to bossa nova. It's my favorite music to listen to, it's on all the time in our house. I just find it to be so relaxing. At night, I listen to—it's a frequency, it's not music—it's called 528 Hz, and it basically puts your brain in a lessened anxiety state. When I turn it on, my daughter knows it's time to go to bed, so it's kind of a habit-stack.

Fitness Fix

For my workouts, I used to do pilates all the time and I still do, but I noticed that my body composition wasn't shrinking. I implemented weight lifting and it completely changed my body. I was huge while pregnant with [my daughter] Zaza and the weight lifting during the pregnancy has tight-wrapped everything. I do that three days a week. [I don't] lift heavy, heavy weights. I do a lot of sets with a low weight.

And then I love to walk. I love to do pilates, Melissa Wood Health yoga, and a lot of stretching, a lot of steps. I'll try to get 15,000 steps in. Again, you can do that while you're on a conference call, you can do that while you're having coffee with a friend, like instead of sitting and having coffee, I'll habit-stack that meeting. I'm really, really into multitasking. If I can walk on the treadmill and return emails for an hour, great. Anywhere where I can just get it in, because I do have a 2-year-old, and I just have to make it happen.

Self-Care Ritual

Taking space for yourself is absolutely not selfish. It makes you function to be the best version of yourself. I am so much of a better mother when I'm able to take space to myself—whether that's exercise or a sound bath class or meditation or doing a sheet mask in the morning. I have to have those moments, and I'm not going to apologize for it. I'm a working mom, just like my husband, and people ask me all the time if I have a nanny. I've never heard anyone ask my husband if we have a nanny. Ever. So I just think that self-care is so important, and you can be multifaceted nowadays. You can have self-care, you can have a husband or a wife, you can have kids, and you can sort of do it all and you don't have to be apologizing for it.

Hair Help

I probably wash my hair once every week and a half—and people don't understand this, they think it's disgusting, but I swear to God it's preserved the thickness of my hair. I don't see the point of washing my hair every other day. I find this to be such a waste of time, unless I'm getting a blowout. This product, it's called Magic Myst (opens in new tab), and it's by In Common, and it really helps between blowouts. And then, as far as coloring my hair, it's few and far between right now, but sometimes I'll use OLAPLEX (opens in new tab) when I'm not pregnant. For hair growth, I love scalp massage, because I feel like it stimulates the scalp and I love to microneedle my scalp. I've really noticed a big difference with both of those things.

For the scalp massage, you can do it in your own shower, no problem. Get a scalp massager off Amazon (opens in new tab), it's $10. I do it to my husband all the time too, it's really good for the hair growth and hair stimulation. It's actually an old Hollywood tip that I learned from a lot of actors who are men and much older. And then my microneedling I just do at home, I have a microneedler (opens in new tab) and before I'm about to get in bed, I'll do another habit-stack, I'll just roll it over my scalp a couple of times. You don't go all over your scalp, you just go over the scalp line.

Signature Scent

I love Baccarat (opens in new tab). I like how it lays on my skin. And then I love this random tangerine scent by Pacifica Beauty (opens in new tab) during the day. It's super light and fresh, and another scent I love is Egyptian musk oil (opens in new tab). It was Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's favorite smell. It's very masculine and it's super light and I love that on my wrist. I probably wear the orange during the day when I'm working out, Baccarat at night, and then here and there, just whenever I feel like it, the Egyptian musk.

Beauty Icon

I think Patrick Starrr is fabulous. I think he's completely broken barriers and he's really opened space for people to be themselves. I feel like he's so himself, but he also loves makeup and totally glamming, and huge eyelashes. We interviewed him and he's fabulous. And there are so many women I love too—Molly Sims is incredible in the beauty space, Kristin Cavallari. There are so many women that have paved the way in this space, too.

P.M. Routine

Lately, I've been heating my ice roller up with hot water and it feels so good at night hot, and it holds the heat because of the material. And then I love a serum, I love OSEA (opens in new tab), I love YINA (opens in new tab). I'm using a lot of natural products right now again because I'm pregnant. I'll do The Skinny Confidential oil, tons of it all over my face, and usually some kind of balm. So when I fall asleep, I look wet. I think Marilyn Monroe said this too, she would put Vaseline all over her face. I like that wet look. I sleep on my back! Or sometimes if it's so wet, I'll lay like an extra silk pillowcase down on top of my pillowcase.

Evening Wind-Down

We only have red lightbulbs in our room, so it's either sunny and natural light or it's red lightbulbs. It's so nice because it tells our body when to wind down. That's been an incredible hack for sleep—I've never slept better. The 528 Hz music is incredible, and then everyone needs to invest in a weighted blanket, it is so good. Like you literally fall asleep right away. And then I'm a big fan of leaving my phone outside the room and reading off a Kindle. It's on the lowest light and it's helped me to read 20 times more, and it's not a harsh light to wind down to.

I am reading Pretty Things (opens in new tab), and it's really, really good. Very juicy. I just finished The Almanack of Naval Ravikant (opens in new tab), which is incredible if you're in business. I also just finished The Push (opens in new tab) — which I should not have read pregnant—it's a thriller and it's creepy. Verity (opens in new tab) by Colleen Hoover is so good, too—that's creepy, just finished that. And then I'm listening to The Daily Laws (opens in new tab) by Robert Greene—I'm a huge Robert Greene fan—and The Daily Stoic (opens in new tab) by Ryan Holiday. I love to read. It's really a way for me to check out.

Lights Out

Is this during pregnancy or pre-pregnancy? Because during pregnancy, I am so boring. I am in bed at like 8 or 8:30 p.m., and I am asleep by like 9:15. So it's an early night, I'm exhausted. Pre-pregnancy, I was in bed probably at 10 p.m., and asleep by 10:30.