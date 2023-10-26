Le Labo's New Cleanser Tackles Your Face, Hair, and Body

Le Labo's collection is made up of freshly blended hair, body, and face products. Since 2006, they’ve released an array of items infused with refreshing scents, ranging from perfumes and body products to candles. Their newest drop? An All-In-One-Cleanser with a versatile formula that redefines personal care and caters to your hair, body, face, and soul. In short: It's a three-in-one we can actually get behind.

While this isn't the brand's first foray into cleansing (they also sell a facial cleansing oil), it is the most robust, boasting ingredients that work to improve texture from head to toe. The transformative cleanser is meticulously crafted with aloe and a harmonious blend of botanical extracts, making it gentle, yet effective.

Their signature scent is infused into every drop, and boasts the refreshing notes of bergamot and lavender, which are coupled with the cool and alluring tones of violet and tonka bean. The aroma will bless your senses while transforming the traditional cleansing process into a relaxing, spa-like experience. Each use leads to an aromatic journey that elevates your cleansing routine to a luxurious sensory experience. Oh, you'll be left with extremely soft skin and hair to boot.

Beyond cleansing, the new launch creates a holistic experience that speaks to the essence of self-care. If you’re looking to amp up your beauty ritual, you’ll want to get your hands on this invigorating multi-purpose cleanser. To shop the new drop, scroll ahead.