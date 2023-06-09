You'll Never Guess How Lily Collins Keeps Her Bangs Intact While Scootering Around Europe

When I think about Lily Collins’ hair, I struggle to remember a time in recent memory where her bangs looked greasy or flat to her forehead. That in mind, you can imagine my shock when the Emily in Paris actress told me she earns the nickname “fluffy bangs” when her hair is left to its own air-drying devices. The good news? The celebrity ambassador for Living Proof has a few tricks up her sleeve to ensure her bangs stay intact at all times—even whilst riding an electric scooter through the streets of Europe with husband Charlie McDowell.

“When we’re scootering around in the wind, there’s all these fun factors of not knowing what’s going to happen with my bangs. That’s why I need to carry a little brush and a portable little dry shampoo,” she says with complete seriousness. “Living Proof has these really tiny new ones that are super portable and it honestly helps me fluff up my bangs or brush them back into place.” It’s a little trick that she’s discovered in recent months—but her love for Living Proof's cult-favorite dry shampoo goes way back.

“I remember the Jennifer Aniston ads back in the day and I remember being like, God, that’s so chic and so fresh. The campaigns were so approachable and naturalistic—that’s very much who Jenn is, but also the brand,” Collins says about the Friends star, who previously served as Living Proof’s celebrity ambassador from 2012 to 2016. “I became familiar with their products, specifically the dry shampoo. I was such a fan of A) the smell, and B) the way it worked on my hair. It didn’t leave a residue and in that moment, I remember saying, ‘Oh my god, this has to stay in my daily routine.’”

Collins stayed true to her promise, and has found the MIT-born product to be one of her all-time favorites through the years—largely because it helps her get some extra days out of her style. “I learned quite a few years ago that it’s really good to let the natural oils in your hair do their thing, so I don’t wash my hair everyday. That’s why the dry shampoo is great.”

But, the Windfall star has also picked up a few other favorites from the brand. To shop her entire routine, read ahead.

Living Proof Triple Detox Shampoo $32 at Sephora “When I’m traveling, I just never know what's in the water. It can be harder or softer and I never know what I’m going to get. So every once in a while, I think it’s good to drain my hair of all the toxins that are in the water, the pollution or the air. This is great, it doesn’t make my hair feel heavy and it smells great.”

Living Proof Triple Bond Complex Leave-In Hair Treatment $45 at Ulta “There's so much attention to detail that goes into rebuilding the strands of your hair. Born out of MIT Labs, this product has been proven to help with breakage and damage. As someone that does have a lot of heat on their hair for shows or for movies, it's so necessary for me to have something that's science-backed and based on proven results. This is so easy to apply and it’s user friendly.”