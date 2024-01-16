Lucy Hale's Bright Lip Is Bringing Warmth to Winter Weather

Although we’re in the dog days of winter, that doesn’t mean we need to resign ourselves to wearing dark or neutral colors for the rest of the season. Instead, the fashion and beauty trends taking over red carpets and mood boards at the moment are dominated by bright, bold colors like red and pink. Last night’s Emmy Awards were a testament to this, with spring motifs like florals and bright colors taking over the red carpet.

But this move toward color didn’t just take place at the awards show red carpet. Lucy Hale, for instance, stepped out in midtown Manhattan last night wearing head to toe red, complemented by bright pink lipstick. The actress’ glossy lip color was the centerpiece of her beauty look, accompanied by rosy yet subdued blush and a layer of eyeliner along the top of her lids. The makeup looked fabulously sunny in tandem with her recently lightened hair —another summer-inspired trend that scores of celebrities have taken part in since the onset of winter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I love Hale’s lipstick, in particular, not only because of how great it looks on her, but also because it marks a move away from the nude and no-makeup trends that have taken over celebrity beauty in recent months. After all, makeup is supposed to be fun, and your face is a fresh canvas open for you to paint.

Below, a few bright, glossy lip colors to help you channel the latest colorful trend. Spring may not yet be upon us, but that doesn’t mean we can’t access its fun energy.

Get the Look