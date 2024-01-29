If you love makeup as much as we do, then you’re no doubt already familiar with MAKE UP FOR EVER. The premium cosmetics brand was founded in 1984 by makeup artist Dany Sanz, and its team is made up of a collective of professional makeup artists who are deeply familiar with the methods, ingredients, and pigments that work best for high-quality makeup looks. Each of their products is thoughtfully designed to bring makeup devotees the best experience in terms of both application and wear.

In light of all that, I have great news: On February 8, MAKE UP FOR EVER will be releasing its newest creation, the HD Skin Hydra Glow Foundation, available for pre-shop at Sephora now.

This foundation, which works on all skin types, promises to provide an imperfection-blurring natural finish for a whopping 24 hours.

“Make Up For Ever's new HD Skin Hydra Glow Foundation has a seamless skin-like finish that also nourishes skin with 24 hour hydration,” explains Eddie Duyos, the brand’s Head of Artistry and Education. “The formula offers a medium coverage and provides the most beautiful, healthy, luminous glow while still feeling completely weightless on the skin. It is your skin but better, and because of the skincare ingredients, it improves skin texture the more you wear it!”

MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Skin Hydra Glow Hydrating Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid $47 at Sephora

(Image credit: MAKE UP FOREVER)

This is a far cry from the cake-y, complexion-damaging foundations of yore, which can clog pores or exacerbate existent breakouts. Per MAKE UP FOR EVER’s philosophy, this option was made with years of real world experience in mind.

“HD Skin Hydra Glow Foundation is inspired by professional makeup artists’ backstage staple: prepping skin with a hydrating sheet mask,” explains Duyos. The formula is infused with 86 percent skincare-based ingredients, keeping skin hydrated and glowy all day long. The healthy, radiant finish of this foundation is beautiful.”

The foundation is especially handy during the dog days of winter, when even the most hydrated skin begins to crack and flake.

If you’re as sold on the product as I am, considering checking it out once it’s launched on the MAKE UP FOR EVER site. Until then, we’ll all have to appease ourselves with the brand’s other luxe offerings.

Shop MAKE UP FOREVER