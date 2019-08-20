Fenty Beauty's Newest Product Is an Innovative Brow Pencil That Comes in 14 Shades

When Rihanna's beauty brand Fenty Beauty first launched almost two years ago, no one could have predicted the success that would come next—we just knew that anything involving Rihanna was going to be bomb, so we were all in. Almost instantly, the brand became a heavyweight in the beauty industry, kicking down doors and taking down names with its Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, which came in a staggering 40 (now 50) shades. Release after release, Fenty continued to stun makeup enthusiasts across the world, dropping pressed highlighters, lip glosses, eyeshadow palettes, concealers, setting powders, bronzers, and even a new hydrating formula of its OG foundation for the folks looking to achieve a dewy glow.

Today, the brand announced its latest product that brings us *that* much closer to looking as perfect as Rihanna: the Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler.

.@rihanna loves a good brow and we know y’all been waiting on this!

On August 23, we’re droppin’ 14 shades of #BROWMVP in a waterproof and smudge-resistant formula.

Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler, $20

The new addition to the Fenty Beauty family is the very first brow product created by the brand, but it's the long-awaited last puzzle piece to completing the full Fenty face. In true Fenty form, the Brow MVP isn't your typical brow pencil; on one end, there's a ultra-fine retractable tip (which comes in 14 different shades) which will allow you create realistic hair-like strokes to fill in your brows, and other the other, you'll find a paddle-styling brush that will allow you to blend, blend, blend. The formula is fade, smudge, and transfer-resistant, so whether you're into bold Instagram brows or prefer a more natural look, the Brow MVP will for sure get those bad boys together.

Rihanna is particularly excited about the BROW MVP because, unlike the rest of us whose eyebrows tend to look like distant cousins instead of sisters, doing her eyebrows is one of her favorite parts of her makeup. “I’m obsessed with doing my own brows because it’s so personal and there’s a particular way I like them," she says. "I love this brow pencil because it gives you the ultimate control and makes it really easy to get any brow shape.”

Get your coins together, Fenty fam—the Brow MVP will be available in-stores wherever Fenty Beauty is sold and online starting August 23.

