Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Is Launching Concealers in 50 Shades

We're only two days into 2019, and Rihanna has proved yet again to be an unstoppable force. Fenty Beauty is only a little over a year old, and they are completely coming for every single makeup line when it comes down to marketing, product creation, and inclusivity. Fenty Beauty has continued to disrupt the beauty industry since it first launched in 2017, highlighting the fact that there's a high demand for a wide range of shades when it comes to makeup. When the brand debuted the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, it sent a big message to other brands—and made a whole lot of people really, really happy.

Continuing on in this path of changing the rules and the game, Rihanna announced that on January 11, Fenty Beauty will be introducing Pro Filt’r Concealers, and there will be an option for anyone who wants one: the concealers will be available in 50 shades to suit customers' skin tones. You get a concealer! And YOU get a concealer! EVERYBODY GETS A CONCEALER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Cue Oprah celebrating arms.gif.

Not only are there 50 shades of concealer, but they're also adding 10 shades to the Pro Filt'r Foundation shade range to go along with the 50 concealer shades. There's also a bunch of new tools to use with the products: a Powder Puff Setting Brush, Lil Precision Makeup Sponge Duo, and a Concealer Precision Brush.

Even better: It's not just cream products. Here in this majestic year of 2019, Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Setting Powder will come in eight translucent shades to correspond with the foundations and the concealers. Rihanna's got your back. (This is so good, I won't even bother ranting about how I'd love some new music in 2019, Rihanna.) The goods will be available at Sephora and FentyBeauty.com.

In case you didn't know, Rihanna has also ventured into the beauty guru realm, providing makeup tutorials on the Fenty Beauty Instagram and Youtube pages, and has even blessed us with a tutorial on how the concealers work.

2019: you're already way better than 2018, and it's been two days.