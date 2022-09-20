Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We love a good cream and powder blush as much as the next beauty lover, but the best liquid blushes have a special place in our hearts—and our makeup bags. Why? They’re easy to apply (just swipe and blend with your fingers), are super buildable, and give the world’s most stunning, subtle flush. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Makeup artist and Omnia Executive Artist Dominique Lerma explains, “I love liquid blushes because they are super high in pigment—a few drops can go a long way. They tend to be skin-forward with ingredients that nourish your skin, too.”

While technically designed to give a flush to your cheeks, most liquid blushes also double as lipsticks and eyeshadow bases. “They’re so versatile,” Lerma adds. “Use it as a stain and you’ll get an I-woke-up-like-this flush on your lips.” And with endless color options, finishes ranging from glowy to matte, and applicators for every preference, there’s truly a liquid blush out there for everyone. Here, we’ve rounded up the all-time best blushes in liquid form, from the cult-favorite Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush to the Saie Dew Blush.

The Best Blush for Glow Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk $40 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $40 (opens in new tab) at Farfetch (opens in new tab) $40 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) Hear me out: This product is your blush and your highlighter. I’m deeply, deeply obsessed with this product and shout its praises from the rooftops. The liquid formula is finger friendly, works across skin tones (there’s three intensities to choose from), and quite literally reflects the light at every turn. Because of the opalescent finish and non-tacky texture, this blush ends up looking like an extension of your skin—you won’t see any harsh lines or blotchy patches.

The Best Sheer Liquid Blush Iconic London Sheer Blush Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Watercolor is the best way to describe this baby. It has a tinted, super sheer finish that leaves a little pinch of color wherever you want. In my experience, the magic recipe is three, itty-bitty dots placed along the cheekbone, in an upwards motion towards the temple. It gives a lifted, slightly tinted look without being too intense. A quick swipe on the lips and you’re good to go. That in mind, you can easily build intensity with more product.

The Best Liquid Blush for Dry Skin (opens in new tab) Chantecaille Cheek Jelly $46 at SkinStore (opens in new tab) $32.20 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $45 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) If you have dry skin, a hydrating product is non-negotiable. This Chantecaille liquid cream-gel fits the bill. It’s packed with moisturizing ingredients like glycerin to keep your cheeks looking dewy as opposed to rough and patchy. The formula is reminiscent of a stain, so the pigment is going to last all day. While that is a *huge* plus, I urge you to work fast. This guy dries down and locks in color on the quicker side, so pat-pat-pat as soon as it touches your skin.

The Best Liquid Blush Drops (opens in new tab) Rodial Blush Drops $50 at Rodial (opens in new tab) These liquid blush drops are going to be your best friend if you want to recreate the sunburnt blush trend. The pinky hue gives a perfect flush and the finish is silky without looking too sparkly. Use as much product as your heart desires (I suggest one full dropper full) and spread the product from your temples to the bridge of your nose. You can even layer the product on before foundation if you want a more low-key flush.

The Most Pigmented Liquid Blush NARS Liquid Blush $30 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $30 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) $30 (opens in new tab) at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) It’s relatively impossible to talk about the best blushes of all time without giving a shout out to NARS’ Orgasm Blush. While that powder gets a lot of hype, the liquid counterpart is just as good. It gives the same unmistakable pink hue, but with a dewier, more shimmery finish. Make sure to shake it up before you pump and start out slow—it’s super pigmented and a little goes a long way.

The Liquid Blush With the Best Applicator (opens in new tab) Surratt Artistique Liquid Blush $45 at Violet Gray (opens in new tab) For mess-free application, a sponge-tip applicator is the way to go. Just dot, blend, and you’re good to go. Plus, the Surratt shade range is absolutely stunning. Parfait and Barbe a Papa are ideal for cool undertones (think: pink or red) and Classique and Cantaloupe are a dream for warm tones (think: golden or yellow).

The Best Liquid Blush for Pigment (opens in new tab) Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $20.00 at sephora.com (opens in new tab) If it were possible to get an Oscar for creating a blush, Selena Gomez and her development team would win it. A quick search on literally any social media site will result in thousands of reviews singing this praises of this blush, and for good reason. The formula packs a punch and blends subtly without losing pigment, working wonders for all complexions and tones.

The Best Drugstore Liquid Blush (opens in new tab) Milani Cheek Kiss Liquid Blush $9.99 at ulta.com (opens in new tab) Milani has been a staple in beauty routines since the brand’s inception in 2001. They’re always one to keep up with the trends while creating affordable products that stand on their own. Don’t believe me, try it for yourself—pick up a few shades, actually, you’ll thank me later.

The Best pH Adjusting Liquid Blush (opens in new tab) Youthforia BYO Blush $36.00 at amazon.com (opens in new tab) Magic. That’s what this blush is. Apply a small amount to cheeks and watch as the green liquid adheres to skin’s pH to turn into a customized flattering pink shade. If you’re struggling to pull a look together, subtle pink cheeks via this personalized blush is always a good choice.

The Best Jelly Liquid Blush (opens in new tab) Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush $24.00 at sephora.com (opens in new tab) $24 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) $24 (opens in new tab) at Sephora (opens in new tab) This is the luxury car of liquid blushes. From the color variety to the large doe-foot applicator, Saie really outdid themselves with this pigment and formulation. A little goes a long way—directly apply a little blush onto the apples of the cheeks and use your finger to gently blot it along your cheekbones.

The Best Plumping Liquid Blush (opens in new tab) Freck Beauty Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint with Plant Collagen $22.00 at sephora.com (opens in new tab) As a good rule of thumb, swatch any product you’re about to try on your hand to test the pigment, especially if you’re on the last step of your makeup look. I say this because the Freck Beauty Cheekslime is that girl when it comes to saturated pigment. One drop of this gel-like formula and you’re set for both cheeks, lightly blot out the shade and watch as it thins to evenly cover without patches.

The Best Multi-Purpose Liquid Blush (opens in new tab) Danessa Myricks Beauty Vision Flush Blush, Eyeshadow and Lip Color $20.00 at sephora.com (opens in new tab) The Swiss army knife of makeup brands: Danessa Myricks Beauty. Every product from this cosmetic line is known for its versatile use and that doesn’t stop with this blush, eyeshadow, and lip color trio. Go ahead, match your lips, eyes, and cheeks with this all-in-one product—you know you want to.

The Best Red Liquid Blush (opens in new tab) Em Cosmetics Cherry Red Color Drops Serum Blush $25 at Em Cosmetics (opens in new tab) Michelle Phan’s cosmetic brand Em Cosmetics boasts innovative packaging that makes beauty more convenient. Case in point: The brand’s serum blush is applied via dropper. The concentrated formula is another example of little product for maximum payoff. Red blush might seem scary, but if you have yellow undertones or darker skin tones, this shade is made for you.

The Best Liquid Blush With Skincare Ingredients (opens in new tab) Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Glow Drops $36.00 at sephora.com (opens in new tab) The best of both worlds: The skincare base that we love and expect from Drunk Elephant, paired with the subtle addition of pigment. The result: Glow drops that you’ll want to cover your entire body in. Not saying that I have done this, but if I did, their Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser (opens in new tab) does the removal job right.

The Best Luxe Liquid Blush (opens in new tab) Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Line Liquid Blush $36 at Bloomingdales (opens in new tab) If you’re looking for a truly light formula that doesn’t make you fear looking like a clown, this water-based formula from Armani Beauty is here for you. Sheer colors heighten the natural skin base and work best on clean skin. The ultimate “no-makeup-makeup” blush.