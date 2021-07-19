The 12 Best Liquid Eyeliners Ever
Spread your wings.
As a beauty editor, I change up my makeup routine on a weekly—if not daily—basis. I'm tasked with testing thousands of products, from creamy lipsticks to texture-morphing blushes to deep, dark mascaras, which means I'm constantly reevaluating my own signature look. But no matter how much experimentation I do, there's one aspect of my routine that makes me feel like that sweet-toothed mouse from my childhood. It's a craving I always give in to: If you give a makeup fanatic (me) a mirror, she's going to want a bold liquid eyeliner to go with it.
I use the liquid liners I try in a myriad of ways. Sometimes, I use inky black options with a fine tip to tight-line for subtle definition, or I'll flick it out feline-style to elevate a neutral look. I've been known to use a neon shade to swipe on a floating layer of liner, or most often, I'll paint on a bold, '60s-style wing in a rich onyx that brings all the attention to my gaze. That said, it's time to make sure your liquid eyeliner collection is stacked and up to date so you can create any look, and time. Here, we've rounded up the best liners on the market for every creative idea you might come up with, from cobalt-hued liquids to inky black felt-tips to metallic jewel tone. Reader, it's time to spread your wings.
Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner
The queen of backstage makeup knows the merit of an unbudging formula, and her own formula delivers. This stuff will stand up to any amount of sweat.
Stila All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
This tube is the stuff of beauty legend because the inky black, waterproof liquid refuses to budge. Seriously, I've fallen asleep with it on (bad beauty editor, I know) and I've woken up with my wings still intact and Zoom ready.
Maybelline New York Eyestudio Master Precise All Day Liquid Eyeliner
The ultra fine tip on this pen makes this onyx liquid a breeze to apply, and even easier to touch up. You likely won't need to, though, because this stuff is proven to be impervious for 12 long hours.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Liquid Gel Eyeliner
You know how some shiny liners tend to show cracks after a couple hours? This one somehow eludes that, and it's crazy pigmented to boot. We recommend buying a handful of fun shades to choose from in the A.M..
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Matte Liquid Eyeliner
The brand's Roller Lash mascara is a cult favorite, and its sister liner follows suit. If you're drawn to a big bad wing, this formula is perfect for creating a precise, jet black flick.
Diorshow On Stage Liquid Eyeliner
The precision pen tip on this liner lets you paint on a razor thin point. Add a subtle border to your top lash tine for an almost imperceptible pop of color, or sculpt some floating liner to go bold.
NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear Long Lasting Liquid Eyeliner
Maybe you get called into the office for an early early, or maybe you're closing out the register. Either way, you'll need a liner that'll last from sun up to sunset. This waterproof option is affordable and stays put for hours.
Freck Lid Lick
This liquid goes on steady and smooth, and comes in four candy-hued shades for creating geometric, rainbow-bright looks.
Elf Cosmetics Expert Liquid Liner
Three. Dollars. That's right: $3 for one of the inkiest, most long-lasting formulas on the market. Sign us TF up.
Byredo Eyeliner
It's an investment, but one that pays off—in color, and otherwise. The mint green tube was inspired by the combination of nature and futurism and totally reflects the the high-tech formula, which is 99 percent natural.
Haus Laboratories Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
If Lady Gaga can rock this liquid on stage all concert long while singing, dancing, and sweating without it running, that's good enough for us. Its flexible hold helps your wing stay put, no matter how expressive your gaze.
-
13 Luxury Advent Calendars to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
24 days of truffles? Say less.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Ellen DeGeneres Made Meghan Markle Say "I Have Healing Powers" to an Unsuspecting Vendor
Like Simon says, but substitute a talk show host.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating, Apparently
The news nobody saw coming.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
25 Lip Balms That'll Save Your Dry, Chapped Lips
Pucker up.
By Taylore Glynn •
-
The 21 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Adults
Because we'll never grow up.
By Taylore Glynn •
-
How to Wear Eye Makeup Underneath Glasses, According to Experts
And why you should avoid a smokey eye.
By Tatjana Freund •
-
14 Creams for Eczema on Your Face That Nourish and Soothe
...and they're all available at the drugstore.
By Jenny Hollander •
-
How to Use a Jade Roller, and Why You Should Be
You spin me right round, baby, right round.
By Maya Allen •
-
Microneedling at Home: How to Do It Safely
Done right, it can reduce fine lines, age spots, and acne scarring.
By Alexis Gaskin •
-
The 26 Best Hair Growth Shampoos, According to Stylists and Derms
Rapunzel-like locks, coming right up.
By Maya Allen •
-
18 At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices That Work, According to Experts
You've got time and hair, we've got dermatologist-vetted suggestions.
By Maya Allen •