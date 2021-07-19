As a beauty editor, I change up my makeup routine on a weekly—if not daily—basis. I'm tasked with testing thousands of products, from creamy lipsticks to texture-morphing blushes to deep, dark mascaras, which means I'm constantly reevaluating my own signature look. But no matter how much experimentation I do, there's one aspect of my routine that makes me feel like that sweet-toothed mouse from my childhood. It's a craving I always give in to: If you give a makeup fanatic (me) a mirror, she's going to want a bold liquid eyeliner to go with it.

I use the liquid liners I try in a myriad of ways. Sometimes, I use inky black options with a fine tip to tight-line for subtle definition, or I'll flick it out feline-style to elevate a neutral look. I've been known to use a neon shade to swipe on a floating layer of liner, or most often, I'll paint on a bold, '60s-style wing in a rich onyx that brings all the attention to my gaze. That said, it's time to make sure your liquid eyeliner collection is stacked and up to date so you can create any look, and time. Here, we've rounded up the best liners on the market for every creative idea you might come up with, from cobalt-hued liquids to inky black felt-tips to metallic jewel tone. Reader, it's time to spread your wings.

For the Club Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner $32.00 at sephora.com The queen of backstage makeup knows the merit of an unbudging formula, and her own formula delivers. This stuff will stand up to any amount of sweat.

For the Hotel Pool Stila All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $22.00 at ulta.com This tube is the stuff of beauty legend because the inky black, waterproof liquid refuses to budge. Seriously, I've fallen asleep with it on (bad beauty editor, I know) and I've woken up with my wings still intact and Zoom ready.

For Precise Application Maybelline New York Eyestudio Master Precise All Day Liquid Eyeliner $6.38 at amazon.com The ultra fine tip on this pen makes this onyx liquid a breeze to apply, and even easier to touch up. You likely won't need to, though, because this stuff is proven to be impervious for 12 long hours.

For Variety Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Liquid Gel Eyeliner $21 at Amazon $14 at Sephora $24.88 at Amazon You know how some shiny liners tend to show cracks after a couple hours? This one somehow eludes that, and it's crazy pigmented to boot. We recommend buying a handful of fun shades to choose from in the A.M..

For Cat Eyes Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner Matte Liquid Eyeliner $12.99 at Amazon $22 at Benefit Cosmetics LLC $17.99 at Amazon The brand's Roller Lash mascara is a cult favorite, and its sister liner follows suit. If you're drawn to a big bad wing, this formula is perfect for creating a precise, jet black flick.

For Avant-Garde Shapes Diorshow On Stage Liquid Eyeliner $30.50 at sephora.com The precision pen tip on this liner lets you paint on a razor thin point. Add a subtle border to your top lash tine for an almost imperceptible pop of color, or sculpt some floating liner to go bold.

For Long Work Days NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear Long Lasting Liquid Eyeliner $10.00 at ulta.com Maybe you get called into the office for an early early, or maybe you're closing out the register. Either way, you'll need a liner that'll last from sun up to sunset. This waterproof option is affordable and stays put for hours.

For Layering Freck Lid Lick $16.00 at Freckbeauty.com This liquid goes on steady and smooth, and comes in four candy-hued shades for creating geometric, rainbow-bright looks.

For A Budget Elf Cosmetics Expert Liquid Liner $3.00 at Elfcosmetics.com Three. Dollars. That's right: $3 for one of the inkiest, most long-lasting formulas on the market. Sign us TF up.

For A Splurge Byredo Eyeliner $40.00 at Byredo.com It's an investment, but one that pays off—in color, and otherwise. The mint green tube was inspired by the combination of nature and futurism and totally reflects the the high-tech formula, which is 99 percent natural.

For Going Dancing Haus Laboratories Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner $20.00 at amazon.com If Lady Gaga can rock this liquid on stage all concert long while singing, dancing, and sweating without it running, that's good enough for us. Its flexible hold helps your wing stay put, no matter how expressive your gaze.