Welcome to Marie Claire’s inaugural Skin Awards. Over the past few months, our beauty team, along with seven board-certified dermatologists, have tested hundreds of products. Their mission: Identify the absolute best skincare on the market. As judges, we admittedly got judgy, taking a long, hard look at efficacy, ingredients, and texture. In the end, we identified the 94 best formulas in the skincare world—each and every one has been thoroughly tested and deemed undeniably transformative.

Our winners span eight categories and will see you through every step of your skincare routine. There are cleansers, toners (or the occasional essence!), serums, moisturizers, treatments, eye creams, sunscreens, and, for those who really like to indulge in a well-rounded routine, devices. Here, you’ll find tried and true cult-favorite winners with reputations that precede them, you’ll get the down-low on newly released, albeit beloved favorites, affordable skincare under $50, and the ideal items for sensitive, acne-prone, and mature skin types.

So, without further ado, scroll ahead for little love letters to the 2023 Marie Claire Skin Awards winners.

SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser $48 at Dermstore $37.35 at Walmart $48 at Amazon A combination of alpha-hydroxy acids (read: glycolic acid, lactic acid, citric acid, and malic acid) joins forces with salicylic acid and soft, soothing jojoba to create *the* best face wash we’ve had the pleasure of trying. “It does what it promises—it exfoliates,” says Dr. Lal. It’ll leave you with that extra clean feel and the smoothest, softest, most radiant complexion.

Augustinus Bader Foaming Cleanser $70 at Nordstrom Spending over $50 on a cleanser is a tad steep, but when you consider it not only cleanses, but replenishes moisture and brightens your complexion, it’s more than worth it. We love it because it’s light and comfortable on your face, and its mousse-like formula feels like butter. The cushiony formula is also good for your skin thanks to ingredients like niacinamide that reduce redness, and langsat leaf extract that lightens hyperpigmentation over time.

Noble Panacea The Elemental Cleansing Balm and Exfoliating Refiner $185 at Bluemercury

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser $13 at Target This drugstore cleanser is a no brainer for those looking for a classic cleanse that gets the job done. It features tried-and-true skin care winners—like, niacinamide (vitamin B3), panthenol (vitamin B5) that help restore your skin, while cleansing. Our Beauty Director, Deena Campbell touts this cleanser as one of her favorites, adding that it's hydrating, yet gentle for all skin types.

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser $11 at Target

CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser $19 at Target $15.99 at Ulta Beauty $15.99 at Target You can’t wash acne off, but you can treat it—and this foaming cleanser should be your first step. The drugstore staple contains four percent benzoyl peroxide to kill bacteria, along with hyaluronic acid, three different ceramides, and niacinamide to hydrate and calm your skin. You’ll notice less blackheads and whiteheads (see you never) without unwanted flaking or peeling.

PanOxyl Maximum Strength Antimicrobial Acne Foaming Wash $10 at Target

Alastin Gentle Skin Cleanser $49 at Alastin Our entire testing committee was all-in on this one-of-a-kind face wash. It’s loaded with good ingredients: Calming antioxidants, moisturizing vitamins, and soothing oat kernel extracts; and none of the bad ones like fragrance or common irritants. The gel formula will effectively take off your makeup (we were shocked, too) and leave even the most sensitive skin soothed, hydrated, and less red than before.

Dior La Mousse Off/On Foaming Face Cleanser $50 at Dior There are few things in life more fulfilling than cleansing your skin after a long day of wearing makeup, and Dior’s Dior La Mousse Off/On Foaming Face Cleanser makes the cleansing experience so special. The sweet-smelling facial wash starts with a creamy and dense texture, and then morphs into a foam that thoroughly moisturizes your skin without stripping its moisture, all while managing to strengthen and protect the skin barrier. It's truly the best parts of a cream and a foam cleanser.

Lancôme Crème Radiance Gentle Cleansing Creamy-Foam Cleanser $34 at Sephora

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 at Biologique Recherche Anyone that loves Lotion P50 *really* loves Lotion P50—and after putting it through our rigorous testing, it’s easy to see why. It has a strong medicinal smell (don’t say we didn’t warn you), but it works better than anything else out there. With one swipe of a cotton pad, it will get rid of any leftover dirt or makeup, exfoliate dead skin cells, and mattify your complexion.

Strivectin Multi-Action Clear Daily Brightening Retexturizing Toner $39 at Strivectin Fact: One of the harsh realities of acne are the pesky scars that can be difficult to remove. But, this toner improves the look of post-acne marks by gently resurfacing your skin leaving it brighter, smoother and blemish-free. We also appreciate that it smells divine—a perk that’s practically impossible to find in most toners.

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift 5% Glycolic Acid Peeling Toner $20 at Ulta There’s no question this fragrance and alcohol free drugstore favorite should be your go-to toner. The liquid-like consistency pairs well with most serums and moisturizers, and if used consistently, dark spots will lighten overtime.

Fenty Beauty Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum $34 at Sephora

Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Clarifying Toner $10 at Burt's Bees This alcohol-free formula takes a 360 approach: It’s tough on your acne, but gentle on your skin. Not only is it going to remove any lingering makeup or dirt to prevent future clogged pores, but it’s also going to help treat current blemishes. Naturally derived salicylic acid, aka one of the most powerful acne-fighting ingredients, detoxes the skin, while calming cica acts as a soothing agent.

Dr. Jart Ceramidin Skin Barrier Serum Toner $39 at Sephora As the name indicates, this toner-serum hybrid is packed with ceramides and panthenol, which, according to Dr. Finney, “are great ingredients to help repair the barrier of the skin.” A stronger skin barrier is going to lead to less irritation, so swipe this gel-like formula on morning and night. Your soft skin will thank you for it.

Sisley-Paris Supremya La Lotion $315 at Sisley-Paris If you’re looking for a do-it-all serum, be sure to reach for this tried-and-true classic that easily transforms skin by activating the skin's revitalizing nocturnal process. Not only is it loaded with vitamin B5, but you’ll also find red vine extract that helps keep skin looking smooth and healthy.

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic $182 at SkinCeauticals $128 at Amazon $182 at dermstore A product that truly needs no introduction, SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic is the definition of a cult-favorite. It has a powerhouse formula that checks all the I-need-good-skin boxes. It protects your skin from environmental damage like free radicals and pollution, brightens your overall complexion, reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and evens out skin tone.

Dr. Dennis Gross Vitamin C Lactic 15 Percent $85 at Sephora

Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Serum $78 at Sephora $78 at Nordstrom $78 at Saks Fifth Avenue If you're on the path to firmer, smoother skin, this serum will be your new bestie. It’s crafted with aquaPort technology to help hydrate skin much quicker than most serums, and it kick punches any sign of aging with the blue light-activated algae extract. Seriously, is there anything this serum can’t do?

Olay Regenerist Regenerating Serum $37 at Target A great serum is able to penetrate into the deeper layers of the skin and this pharmacy favorite nails it. It also feels really good too—it’s not sticky, slimy, or overly fragrant. It’s perfect for year round coverage, but the lightweight texture makes it a great contender for summer.

The Inkey List Collagen Booster Firming Peptide Serum $13 at Sephora

SkinBetter Science AlphaRet Clearing Serum $135 at SkinBetter Science You’re simply not going to find a better acne-fighting (and anti-aging!) serum on the market. This unique formula contains a proprietary retinol-mixed-with-lactic-acid compound and salicylic acid, along with a slew of oil-controlling, balancing, and redness-reducing ingredients, all of which are dead set on improving skin clarity, detoxing pores, and calming the skin.

Mara Flower Acid Algae Serum $74 at Sephora

PillowTalk The DePuffer: Arnica Sculpting Serum Roller $38 at PillowtalkDerm If you’re only going to use one serum for eternity, let it be this. Per Dr. Doyle, “it’s soothing, cooling, and works great under the eyes.” The metal face roller feels unbelievably refreshing on sensitive or irritated skin, the arnica-powered serum is ideal for managing swelling and redness, and the sensory experience is unmatched. Just squeeze a pea-sized amount of product out of the tube and sculpt away.

Guerlain Abeille Royale Double R Renew & Repair Serum $240 at Sephora Clean and sustainable living enthusiasts will love that this formula is composed of 96 percent naturally derived ingredients and a double chamber bottle (made of 20 percent recycled glass) to help preserve its efficacy. All that while leaving your complexion smoother, clearer and pore-free thanks to powerful active ingredients handcrafted by Guerlain experts. Impressive, right?

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream $225 at Sephora $55 at Bergdorf Goodman $55 at Saks Fifth Avenue Applying this moisturizer *will* be your favorite step in your skincare routine. It’s soothing, supports long-term skin health, and from a texture standpoint, is the silkiest, smoothest, and fastest-absorbing product around. As for the results? “They’re magnificent,” says Marie Claire’s Content Strategy Director Jenny Hollander. “It left me with not only moisturized skin, but more even, glowier skin.”

Stella McCartney Restore Cream $105 at Stella McCartney Beauty The STELLA By Stella McCartney range consists of three essential and refillable products including the reset cleanser, alter- care serum, and restore cream, but this serum is the standout. It’s a cocktail of hyaluronic acid, lingonberry extract and rock samphire extract that work hard to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. And when you're done don’t throw away the bottle. Pick up refill pouches made of mono-material that maximize their recyclability.

Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre $29 at Embryolisse $16 at Amazon $16 at dermstore Embryolisse introduced Lait Crème Concentré in 1950 and it’s been a dermatologist favorite ever since. Did you know one is sold every 20 seconds all over the world? We love it because you won’t find any ingredients that you can’t pronounce—it;s filled with shea butter, beeswax, soy proteins, and aloe vera, which creates the smoothest base for makeup application.

Eucerin Skin Calming Daily Moisturizing Cream $16 at Target



Shani Darden Weightless Oil Free Moisturizer $48 at Sephora $48 at Amazon $48 at NET-A-PORTER "It’s difficult to find a medium weight moisturizer for acne-prone skin types,” says Dr. Castilla. But this one? “It’s great.” The ultra-elegant, oil-free formula isn’t going to clog pores or contribute breakouts. There’s no sticky residue, it layers perfectly under makeup, and it gives the skin a shine-free finish—all while providing adequate hydration.

Tata Harper Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer $130 at Sephora Made specifically for sensitive, reactive, and sensitized skin, this Superkind moisturizer isn’t just non-irritating—it’s actively calming. At baseline, it’s going to strengthen your skin’s barrier, amp up hydration (it’s * amazing* for super dry skin types), and soothe redness. But thanks to the inclusion of micro-algae peptides it goes the extra mile and actually shields your skin against sensitizers.

U Beauty The Barrier Bioactive Treatment $198 at U Beauty

ReVive Moisturizing Renewal Day Cream $195 at Nordstrom $195 at Amazon $195 at Nordstrom There’s no question that you should be applying sunscreen daily, so it’s a fun bonus when moisturizers include SPF 30 to protect your skin against UVB/UVA rays. This one also soothes irritated or redness-prone skin, and, best of all, it has “beautiful packing and a light, refreshing scent,” says Dr. Doyle who is a fan.

Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Youth Power Creme Moisturizer $98 at Sephora

