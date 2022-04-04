Megan Thee Stallion’s Smokey Eye Is the Most Dramatic Beauty Look at the Grammys

The stunning look was inspired by graphic shapes.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Grammys
Megan Thee Stallion may be known for catchy rap lyrics and brazen confidence, but nothing could’ve prepared us for her stunning smokey eye at the 2022 Grammys. Nominated for Best Rap Performance for her hit song, “Thot Sh*t”, the Houston native wowed the crowd with a dramatic ombré eye lined in black liner with a graphic v-shape at the ends that shut down the entire red carpet.  

“For Megan’s Grammys red carpet look, we were inspired by graphic shapes and tropical temperatures,” says celebrity makeup artist Lauren Child. “Complementing her animal print dress, we made her ultra-black and dramatic cat eye the focus. We decided to go with light shades on the lid and browns in the crease to sculpt and provide a softly shaped background to her graphic liner. Layering golden bronze highlights on the high points of her face and body, we accentuated her dreamy skin to complete this bold but lush look.” 

Megan Thee Stallion’s Smokey Eye

To create the look, Child covered the 27-year-old rapper’s eyes with the So Fierce! Prismatic Palette ($12) in Tantrum for a range of nudes. Next, she created sharp lines with So Fierce! Vinyl Eyeliner ($10) in Midnight Mystery, and for extra drama and dimension, she lined Megan's eyes with ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen ($10) in Blackest Black for an elevated wing. To finish the eye look, Child applied the So Fierce! Big Bad Lash Mascara ($10) in The Blackest Black for full, fanned out lashes.

There's no doubt this smokey eye lives up to her standard of being a fierce, over-the-top, leading lady. 

Deena Campbell is the Beauty Director of Marie Claire where she oversees all beauty and health content on all platforms. 

