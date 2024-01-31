After rising to fame in 2019, Megan Thee Stallion already is a force to be reckoned with— something a scroll through her many music awards, nominations, and even world records (of which she holds two!) will quickly prove. The star most released "Hiss," an immediate sensation that's already hit number one on Spotify and arrived with stunning imagery. Just today, Megan posted an additional photo of herself in gorgeous, nostalgic hair and makeup to promote the song.

The rapper posted the image to her Instagram story earlier this morning. In it, she wears a retro, bright red lip that channels both the high-octane glamour of the 1950s and the dark lipliner that's dominating the beauty world right now. I love this creative combination of the two styles, and appreciate that Megan chose to make her top lip darker than her bottom lip. She's embracing the natural shade difference between the two while still indulging in bright colors.

Megan Thee Stallion gave her Instagram followers a closer look at her "Hiss" beauty. (Image credit: Megan Thee Stallion)

Megan's hair also proved that bangs aren't always a bad idea, after all. Her blunt fringe channels 1950s pinup stars like Bettie Page, who wore her black hair with a distinctive fringe while the rest cascaded down her back—just like Megan's look here. The artist nodded to Black beauty and put a contemporary spin on this classic style, though, by laying her edges beautifully along her temple. The curved shape of the baby hairs subtly mimics the coil of a snake, referencing the serpentine imagery prevalent in "Hiss" and its music video.

This look, however, differs from how Megan wore her hair in other "Hiss" promotions. In a recent behind-the-scenes post from her music video, for instance, she wore her long hair slicked back on the top, then hanging in shiny curls down her back.

When it comes to music, Megan truly never misses. That seems to be the case with her latest beauty looks, too.