Meryl Streep Is Embracing Her Natural White Hair

No one does it better than Meryl Streep —”it” being any category, ever. Every role the woman plays is a perfect role, and every look she wears is a perfect look. Every hair color is a (say it with me!) perfect hair color—her latest included. On Wednesday, October 18, Streep revealed a new, blindingly white head of hair while attending the prestigious Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo, Spain. Notice that I said white, not the gray she’s worn many times before or the blonde she’s been associated with throughout her career.

(Image credit: Getty)

While her new hair does look gray in certain photos, any snaps captured in natural light prove it’s something entirely different. The color, similar to a fresh sheet of paper or the Mamma Mia star’s corresponding Toteme silk shirt, epitomized dignity and class—just like its wearer.

(Image credit: Getty)

At 74-years-old, Streep has long embraced her graying locks. Still, she won’t settle for just any look, sometimes choosing to work blonde or brunette strands into her always natural-looking ‘do. For this event—and a meeting with students earlier in the day—she wore her long white hair down with a simple side part. The Oscar winner completed the look with a black suit, drop pearl earrings, and thick, black-rimmed glasses.