Meryl Streep Is Embracing Her Natural White Hair

No one does it better than Meryl Streep—”it” being any category, ever. Every role the woman plays is a perfect role, and every look she wears is a perfect look. Every hair color is a (say it with me!) perfect hair color—her latest included. On Wednesday, October 18, Streep revealed a new, blindingly white head of hair while attending the prestigious Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo, Spain. Notice that I said white, not the gray she’s worn many times before or the blonde she’s been associated with throughout her career.
While her new hair does look gray in certain photos, any snaps captured in natural light prove it’s something entirely different. The color, similar to a fresh sheet of paper or the Mamma Mia star’s corresponding Toteme silk shirt, epitomized dignity and class—just like its wearer.
At 74-years-old, Streep has long embraced her graying locks. Still, she won’t settle for just any look, sometimes choosing to work blonde or brunette strands into her always natural-looking ‘do. For this event—and a meeting with students earlier in the day—she wore her long white hair down with a simple side part. The Oscar winner completed the look with a black suit, drop pearl earrings, and thick, black-rimmed glasses.
“I feel like Taylor Swift,” Streep told fellow award recipient Antonio Banderas after receiving a standing ovation at the event. The two went on to discuss her brilliant film career, which has included quite a few iconic hair styles of its own. (Hello, also white-haired Miranda Priestly.)
