Worth It: Toteme's Signature Striped Sweater

Welcome back to Worth It, our weekly seal of approval on noteworthy launches and bespoke collaborations in the worlds of beauty and fashion. If it's featured here, consider these investments worthwhile.

We can't talk about a minimalist wardrobe without talking about Scandinavian style, the birthplace of a neutral, streamlined, less-is-more aesthetic. Toteme, a Swedish clothing and accessories brand founded in 2014 by former fashion editor Elin Kling and her husband, Karl Lindman, is the epitome of a chic Scandi aesthetic. Designed to make it easier for women to make conscious wardrobe choices, Toteme's collections come defined by versatile silhouettes that transcend trends and seasons while using quality fabrics and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Alongside the brand's wardrobe essentials—like their white button-downs that have that perfect slightly oversized fit—Toteme's knitwear is one of the best examples of the brand's commitment to wardrobe pieces with staying power.

As a sweater enthusiast, Toteme's signature striped turtleneck sweater, a reoccurring style for the brand and one of their best-selling, is on my it's so worth-it wish list. Made from wool certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, the precisely boxy fit, tall neck, and wide flow sleeves makes it the ideal pairing alongside a trouser for work or a jean and legging for the weekend.

Available in three colorways, now is the perfect time to layer up with one of these dreamy knits. You'll be pleased to rediscover them in your closet season after season.

