Miley Cyrus' Glam At The 2024 Grammys Is So Easy to Emulate

Miley Cyrus had quite a night at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Not only did she win her two trophies (her first-ever!) for her hit song, "Flowers," but she changed into a whopping five different outfits throughout the ceremony, one of which was a gilded net look on the red carpet. While her fashion looks were the star(s) of the show, I couldn't help but notice her to-die-for bronzy makeup. Luckily, I have all the details on how you can achieve a similar look at home—and the intel on all the actual products that were used to achieve it.

Makeup artist James Kaliardos used products from Pat McGrath Labs on Cyrus. The brand is having quite a moment following the craze caused by the glass-skin looks at Maison Margiela's couture fashion show in January, as well as the two-hour-long masterclass that McGrath held on her social channels. Some of the products used on the runway at Margiela were used on Cyrus. This makes sense, considering she wore a custom Margiela couture naked dress on the red carpet.

Miley Cyrus on the red carpet at the 66th Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyrus' makeup look relied heavily on powder bronzer, a creamy contour product, and a dewy highlighter to achieve the next-level glow—and to match her deep tan courtesy of Dolce Glow. Kaliardos then applied equally bronzy colors to her eyes, and used both a black pencil eyeliner and a black liquid eyeliner for definition. Her full lashes come courtesy of McGrath's best-selling Dark Star mascara. On the lips, Kaliardos added fullness using a lip liner and a matching matte lip shade. Easy!

Keep scrolling to shop the exact products (and shades) that were used. Think of this as an elevated version of your daily bronzy makeup, and file it away for summertime.