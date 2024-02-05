Miley Cyrus is proof that dressing for an important event shouldn't be limited to a single, special outfit. Some occasions call for five different looks, as Cyrus wore at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Cyrus, a first-time Grammy winner for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, wore several show-stopping looks throughout the four-hour-long ceremony on February 5. That's basically one look for every hour the show aired on CBS.

The first was her incredible, history-making John Galliano for Maison Margiela couture naked dress on the red carpet. The look, which was custom, featured real metal safety pins and a slew of colorful beads. She finished off the look with the ultimate fashion girl shoe: Margiela Tabis.

Before attendees could take a closer look at the intricately arranged pins linked in her dress, Cyrus won the Grammy (her first ever!) for Best Pop Solo Performance in a slinky, sparkly, black, high-necked jumpsuit. The singer was accepting the first award of the evening, meaning she had a very short window to change into the jumpsuit.

Shortly thereafter, Cyrus took to the stage yet again to sing her hit song, "Flowers." She changed again for the performance, this time into a vintage Bob Mackie fringed bodysuit from the brand's Fall/Winter 2002 collection and a pair of strappy mule sandals. With her fluffy, voluminous hair and bronzed skin—courtesy of Dolce Glow—she looked every part of the '70s rock superstar while on stage. From home, viewers posited that the look was an homage to Tina Turner.

Other artists may have stopped changing there; Cyrus was only halfway through her looks for the evening. After her performance, she was snapped backstage wearing a sheer lace bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline. The finished look exuded major Sandy from Grease! energy. She accessorized with a dramatic feathered shawl and a bedazzled belt.

For her final act, the "Plastic Hearts" singer changed into a sparkly one-shoulder Gucci gown featuring a leg slit so high that it rested well above her hip. She saved it for one of the biggest moments of the evening: winning the Record of the Year Award for "Flowers." The gown was made from a slew of copper sequins that only made her glow even brighter.

Longtime stylist Bradley Kenneth has yet to confirm the designer behind two of the singer's five looks for Grammys night. There's also no word yet on the beauty label behind the hairspray Cyrus used to keep her hair perfectly coiffed despite her many quick changes.