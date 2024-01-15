Prada's New Skin and Color Collections Have Landed

If your beauty approach is "Prada or nada," I have extremely good news for you: Prada Beauty has officially launched their new Prada Color and Prada Skin lines, so your glam options have grown exponentially.

"Prada introduces Skin and Color, two emblematic offerings that reimagine beauty categories into two gestures: Skin for a full skincare-to-complexion routine including foundation, and Color for a multi-dimensional spectrum of expressions," shares Prada in a press release. "Realized in tandem, the respective skincare and makeup collections reconcile minimalism and maximalism; sophistication and playfulness; simplicity and versatility, drawing from both heritage and technology for formulas and packaging that bring luxury and responsibility into harmonious conversation."



Launching Monday, January 15, the new collections propose a "free-thinking, avant-garde vision of beauty" that utilizes both tech and creativity. To bring this vision to life, the brand tapped two official talents: Global Creative Makeup Artist Lynsey Alexander and Global Creative E-Makeup Artist Ines Alpha. Together, the physical and digital artists will use their vision and expertise "to reinforce brand uniqueness."

The Color line features four main products (and a selection of tools) that come in a wide range of shades inspired by the fashion house's illustrious past. The Prada Monochrome Hyper Matte Durable Weightless Lipcolor and Prada Monochrome Soft Matte Buildable Weightless Lipcolor ("inspired by the ubiquitous mattified lips seen on Prada runways since the brand’s first Ready-to-Wear show in 1988") are both refillable, as are the six Prada Dimensions eyeshadow palettes, which "reconstruct iconic prints from the brand’s archive." The final product, a lip balm dubbed Prada Balm Lip-Optimizing Care, features the iconic, universal Prada Green shade and a natural matte finish.

The Skin range also features four products: an Augmented Day & Night Smoothing Face Cream, Augmented 2-in-1 Toner & Micro-Peel Essence, Augmented 2-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover, and Refillable Soft-Matte Foundation.

"Across both categories, skin-conscious and potent formulas are encased in minimal yet sophisticated packaging that is unmistakably Prada," shares the brand. "Developed with refillability as a key pillar from the start, the product design presents one Prada Beauty experience that brings together codes of luxury, functionality, and responsibility in its intention and execution."

Prada Skin and Prada Color launch in the US on January 15, 2024. You can shop online at Prada-Beauty.com and Nordstrom.com. Prada Color is also available at Sephora.com.

