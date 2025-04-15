Just like in fashion, fragrance trends come and go. The best perfumes of 2024 saw us dousing ourselves in vanilla-laden scents, and while gourmands are certainly not going anywhere in 2025, they've taken on a whole new tasty identity. The must-have perfumes of 2025 are turning to juicy, fresh fruits for inspiration. If you're an avid scroller of PerfumeTok (guilty!), then you've probably seen the countless reviews on cherry, pear, and classic citrus fragrances. However, there's a fruit set to rise above them all in popularity: strawberries.

I was curious to hear what notes would take over the fragrance world in 2025, so I turned to Darryl Do of Delbia Do Fragrances and Flavor for insight. To my surprise, he said, "Strawberry is the next call-out note for perfumes," and added that "Malin & Goetz Strawberry, Phlur Strawberry Letter, and Nest Santa Barbara Strawberry are a few in the scent-scape." While strawberry in fragrance is nothing new, per se, it is going through a bit of a revival—I've counted at least four new strawberry perfumes that have launched this year alone.

With social media's obsession with all things coquette (and even strawberry shortcake makeup), fun and girly strawberry scents feel like the perfect perfume pairing. They can be bright and uplifting for the summer, light and fresh for every day, and even bold and sexy for date night—whatever your olfactory personality is, there's a strawberry perfume for you.

As a self-proclaimed fragrance junkie, I'll never pass up the opportunity to dive headfirst into the latest perfume trends. For research, I've been wearing nothing but strawberry-scented juices for the last few weeks. Below, are my honest thoughts on the nine best strawberry perfumes on the market, from Yves Saint Laurent's floral blend to Marc Jacobs' most iconic perfume.

The Best Strawberry Perfumes

Best Overall Strawberry Perfme Phlur Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum $99 at Phlur Phlur perfumes have a penchant for going viral for all of the right reasons, and Strawberry Letter is no different. In fact, according to Phlur's founder Chriselle Lim, the fragrance sold out in less than 24 hours after launching in February 2024. Inspired by "sweet childhood memories," it opens with juicy strawberries before a floral bouquet comes through. The dry down is when things get addictive and even sexy, as amber, tonka bean, and a touch of earthy woods balance out the sweetness. Notes: Cassis leaves; Strawberry gariguette; Plum nectar; Wild lily; Red poppy; Apple blossom; Earthy woods; Tonka bean; Sugared amber Size: 1.7 oz. What I Love: Sweet, but not cloying; Mature; Nostalgic What I Don't: May be best suited for spring and summer Review For MC: "This fragrance may remind me of my Strawberry Shortcake doll from my childhood ('90s babies will know what I mean), but it's not immature in the slightest, thanks to a warm, woody base. It's bright and uplifting, so I reach for it anytime I want a boost of joy, which is all the time in the spring and summer." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests and names Phlur Strawberry Letter as the best overall strawberry perfume. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best Fresh Strawberry Perfume Clean Classic Strawberry Fields Eau De Parfum $74 at Ulta Beauty For anyone on PerfumeTok, "clean-girl" scents are the perfumes to know in 2025, and Strawberry Fields is clean in every sense of the word. Juicy, fresh strawberries are wrapped in a linen accord to create a delicate, skin-like scent. You can rest assured that this fragrance doesn't include acetone, parabens, phthalates, animal by-products, acetaldehyde, and other potentially harmful ingredients. Notes: Wild strawberry; Linen accord; Jasmine petals; Orchid blossom; White musk; Amber Size: 2.0 oz. What I Love: A fresh, clean scent; The strawberry note is realistic; Great for everyday wear; Clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formula What I Don't: Projection could be better Review For MC: "If wearing a white sundress on a hot summer day had a scent, it would be this perfume. With its linen accord and jasmine, it's incredibly light and refreshing, like a breath of fresh air while sitting in the sun. Every time I spray this scent, I picture a strawberry patch still dewy from the morning mist—it doesn't get much fresher than Strawberry Fields." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests and names Clean Classic Strawberry Fields as the best fresh strawberry perfume. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best Gourmand Strawberry Perfume KAYALI Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Eau De Parfum Intense $100 at Sephora Mona Kattan, aka the cofounder of Kayali, takes the crown as the queen of gourmands in my eyes. Every one of Kayali's scents is a confectionary delight, and the same can be said of Yum Boujee Marshmallow. It opens with a sugar rush of candied strawberries before it develops into a fluffier, marshmallow-based treat. Think of this scent as a bowl of strawberries, marshmallows, and whipped cream—any dessert lover will find it irresistible. Notes: Freesia; Nectarine blossom; Pink marshmallow; Strawberry, Coconut flakes; Whipped vanilla; Raspberry sugar; Pink musk; Ambrox Size: 1.7 oz. What I Love: Sweet, but not cloying; A unique take on gourmands; Great for any season or occasion What I Don't: May be too sweet for some Review For MC: "To know me is to know my love of gourmands, so this scent ranks high in my collection of all-time favorites. A few spritzes have me feeling like I'm tasty enough to take a bite out of, and I've even been told as much on a date. What I especially love about this scent is that it's light and fluffy, and not too heavy like other gourmands can typically feel. As such, I can reach for it in the daytime, nighttime, or really any time I want to feel like a snack." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor.

Brooke Knappenberger tests and names Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow as the best gourmand strawberry perfume. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best Strawberry Perfume for Nighttime BURBERRY Her Eau De Parfum Intense $108 at Sephora There are a few different flankers of Burberry's Her, but the Intense version stands out with the addition of orange blossom and its ambroxan base. Orange blossom mingles with fresh strawberries to create a sophisticated floral sweetness, while ambroxan works to add an ambery, woody undercurrent that's downright sexy. Wear this scent out on date night, and I can practically guarantee the compliments will come rushing in. Notes: Wild strawberry; Orange Blossom; Ambroxan Size: 1.0 oz. What I Love: Long-lasting; Nice, hefty bottle; Great for special occasions What I Don't: The woody dry down is not for everyone Review For MC: "Out of all of the strawberry perfumes in my collection, this is by far the sexiest—and the longest-lasting. I find the orange blossom is the perfect floral complement to the strawberry without either note overpowering the other. After an hour or two, it settles into a warm, ambery base with a lingering fruitiness. I can't stop smelling myself every time I wear this perfume, which is why it's one of my go-tos for a night out." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests and names Burberry Her Intense as the best strawberry perfume for nighttime. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best Floral Strawberry Perfume Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau De Parfum $120 at Ulta Beauty If you don't want a sickly sweet strawberry perfume, then Mon Paris may be up your alley. It leans more on the floral side with a heavy emphasis on white datura flowers and peonies. The result is a bright and bold, yet fresh-smelling blend that will whisk you away to the sophisticated streets of Paris. For anyone who loves fresh, feminine scents, this is a no-brainer buy. Notes: Red berries; White datura flower; White musk; Patchouli Size: 1.6 oz. What I Love: Nice, hefty bottle; A fresh, feminine scent; Great for any season or occasion; Long-lasting; Sweet, but not cloying What I Don't: Strawberry note isn't as prominent as in the other fragrances in this list Review For MC: "I'll be honest—it took me a while to nail down the notes in this fragrance, but once I did, I could easily see its appeal. I find that this perfume is more of a floral fragrance rather than a fruity one, but that's not to say I don't get whiffs of strawberry. The fruit is more of a supporting character to the white florals in this scent, which I don't mind. All in all, this is a blend that embodies femininity to a T." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests and names Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris as the best floral strawberry perfume. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best Strawberry Perfume Oil NEST New York Santa Barbara Strawberry Perfume Oil $102 at Sephora Perfume oils have the added benefit of having a high concentration of oils and natural extracts, without using alcohol. This means that they tend to last longer, and those sensitive to alcohol can still enjoy fragrance. In its latest launch, Nest New York managed to capture the scent of fresh-picked strawberries just brought in from the sun. As the fruitiness wears off, a floral aroma picks up for a mood-boosting aroma. Notes: Strawberry; Dewy pink peony; Solar woods Size: 1 oz. What I Love: Long-lasting; Bottle will last a long time; Easy to apply precisely; Great to layer with; Moisturizes skin What I Don't: Takes a few seconds to absorb into the skin; Some say the strawberry smells a bit artificial Review For MC: "Nest's perfume oils are must-haves in any perfume lover's collection who plays with layering scents—Santa Barbara Strawberry will be the backbone of several of my warm-weather fragrance combos. It's not so sweet as to overpower anything I pair it with. Instead, it adds a slightly fruity and floral aroma that's bright and uplifting. I plan on layering this oil with nearly my entire collection to create more summery scents." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best Affordable Strawberry Perfume LE MONDE GOURMAND Fraise Fouettée Eau De Parfum $25 at Ulta Beauty Real perfume lovers know that expensive price tags do not always equate to high-quality juices. That's why Le Monde Gourmand, a fragrance brand with $25 perfumes, is so impressive. Despite its affordable prices, the brand doesn't sacrifice quality in its blends, so you can expect a sophisticated take on the strawberry trend with Fraise Fouettée. You'll find it irresistibly sweet with its strawberry milk scent combined with banana, orange, and warm vanilla sugar. Notes: Fresh strawberries; Florida orange; Hint of banana; Heliotrope flower; Soft butter, Coconut water; Whipped sugar; Vanilla cream Size: 1.0 oz. What I Love: Great value; Sweet, but not cloying; Great to layer with What I Don't: Could have better projection Customer Review: "This literally smells like candy! Such a sweet strawberry scent without being overly sweet, it has a little creaminess to it that just smells divine! It settles on the skin beautifully, almost like a lingering clean and sweet soap. Most def buying like 3 more!" — Ulta

Best Classic Strawberry Perfume Marc Jacobs Fragrances Daisy Eau De Toilette $76 at Sephora $27.98 at Walmart $31.99 at Amazon Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume has been around for a long time—in fact, it's one of the first perfumes I ever received as a gift as a budding fragrance collector. While my bottle has long since been used up, I still remember its fresh and playful feel. It bottles up the sweet beginnings of spring with soft white florals and juicy strawberries. It earns a grown-up feel with a creamy sandalwood base, so no one will be able to tell your age from your scent. Notes: Violet leaves; Wild strawberries; Violet petals; Jasmine bouquet; Musk, Vanilla infusion Size: 1.0 oz What I Love: A classic that has stood the test of time; Great to layer with; Smells different on everyone What I Don't: Longevity could be better Customer Review: "You can’t go wrong with the original Daisy. Fresh, sweet, summer floral. It’s playful, pretty, sexy, and subtle all at once, truly a scent for anyone! The dry down is warm and almost honey-like on me. Just beautiful." — Sephora

Best Unique Strawberry Perfume MALIN+GOETZ Strawberry Eau De Parfum $100 at Nordstrom $76.24 at Walmart $105 at END. Clothing Malin + Goetz sought to create an "unexpected" strawberry fragrance (long before the note was a trend, mind you), and that's just what they did. It's not as sweet or sugary as other strawberry fragrances, but instead expect something greener and fresher. It opens with sparkling bergamot and strawberry, but the sweetness is cut down with earthy notes and spicy pink pepper. Because of its musky base, this is a unisex fragrance you could share with your partner, too. Notes: Sparkling bergamot; Mara strawberry; Pink pepper; Jasmine petals; jasmine lactone captive; Woodland greens; Cedarwood; Oakmoss; Captive musks; Orris root Size: 1.7 oz. What I Love: A unique take on strawberry; A fresh, clean scent; Unisex What I Don't: May not be sweet enough for those seeking a traditional fruity fragrance Customer Review: "Settles down to be such a lovely, soft fragrance... but takes you for an unexpected and interesting ride along the way. Sophisticated and not cloyingly sweet or overbearing, a skin scent, and perfect for warm weather." — Nordstrom

Why Trust Us

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, with nearly five years of experience in the beauty industry, and is a fragrance fanatic, bringing her first-hand knowledge and recommendations to the piece. She has reported on dozens of perfume stories, including the best gourmand fragrances, the best coconut fragrances, and the best winter fragrances. She consulted a fragrance expert for this story as well.

Marie Claire is also an authority on perfume, having tested over 500 fragrances for the Marie Claire 2024 Fragrance Awards. We continually stay up to date on the latest fragrance trends, innovations, and releases.

How We Tested

To compile this list of the best strawberry perfumes, Marie Claire Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger tested and reviewed dozens of strawberry fragrances and combed through countless customer reviews to find the top-rated options on the market.

Each strawberry perfume was evaluated on notes, staying power, and its overall scent as the day went on.

Meet the Expert

Darryl Do Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Darryl has worked at his family business, Delbia Do Fragrances for 20 years. He is involved in creative perfumery and regulatory where he oversees the compounding, formulation and bulk filtration process in everything from Indie niche beauty brands to pharmaceutical brands. Darryl specializes in creating fragrances for niche brands and manufactures perfumes for many global brands as well. He speaks globally on cosmetics regulatory and USDA Organic compliance. He is also currently an Editorial Advisor for Perfumer & Flavorist magazine and an active member of American Society of Perfumers, WFFC, Fashion Group International, & NY Society of Cosmetic Chemists and Cosmetics Industry Buyers & Suppliers.