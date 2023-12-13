Sydney Sweeney's Rhinestone Manicure Is Brought to You by a $12 Polish

It’s been quite a week for Sydney Sweeney. Her new romantic comedy, Anyone But You, is set to hit theaters on the 22nd. In the name of press, she’s been hopping around New York City in a series of couture outfits—and some of the best glam we’ve seen all year. Need proof: Just look at the incredibly intricate (and sparkly) manicure she wore to the movie’s Lincoln Center premiere.

“Sydney showed me her custom Miu Miu gown and I thought this nail set would be perfect,” celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorit exclusively told Marie Claire. The glitzy set required a good bit of prep, so she completed the design on a set of press-ons to make day-of application as easy as possible. “I used OPI’s Bubble Bath for the base and did a silver, glitter ombré. Then, I added rhinestones on the tip.”

The finished look was not only the perfect complement to her silver set, it’s also ripe with holiday nail inspiration—and very on trend. Both 3D manicures and metallic polishes are poised to be hugely popular this winter. “I love a shimmery metallic—it’s beautiful for the festive season,” celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec previously told us when asked about this season’s biggest trends.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Sweeney is sporting winter’s most-popular polish—she always keeps her nails in great shape. In collaboration with Zangorit, who is also responsible for the manicures you’ll find on Hailey Bieber, Adele, and Sabrina Carpenter, Sweeney has treated us to tortoiseshell nails, lilac French tips, and geometric, bubblegum pink designs in just the past few weeks.

It’s still to-be-determined what she has in store for the rest of her press circuit, but I for one, will be keeping a very close eye on her fingers.