The first time I realized my lip filler had gone a little too far was in a photo—a casual picture I took with friends. It wasn’t so bad that I could earn a guest spot on Botched, but they were definitely overfilled, a bit blurred around the border, and out of proportion with the rest of my features. Somewhere along the way, I realized, I’d developed filler blindness.

Between celebrity procedure speculation, cosmetic before-and-afters, and a feed full of “natural” lips that clearly weren’t, my baseline started to move without me noticing. I never walked into appointments asking for Big Lips, but with every visit, I ended up requesting “just a touch more,” until I lost perspective.

Then I got lip blushing. It’s essentially a semi-permanent tattoo that sharpens the lip line and balances pigment, creating the illusion of fuller lips without injecting anything at all. And once I saw my lips defined without added volume, I couldn’t unsee that the filler I’d grown used to actually looked overdone. What I was craving this whole time wasn’t more volume—it was shape. In my case, harmony was exactly what was missing, so I decided to dissolve my lip filler and start over, with a plan to refill ever so slightly—this time with a little more restraint. The instinct to deflate isn’t unique to me. The data backs it up: The Aesthetic Society reported a 57 percent spike in filler reversals between 2020 and 2021, a sharp increase that signaled the pendulum was already starting to swing.

The shift isn’t just happening behind doctors’ doors—it’s part of the public discourse, too. From Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande to Courteney Cox, Chrissy Teigen, and Olivia Culpo, several high-profile names have gone on record about dissolving or reducing facial fillers. “Industry-wide, there is definitely a shift toward more natural-looking results,” says injector Molly Orden, PA, at Ject, who notes she’s not seeing people dissolve everything overnight so much as make smaller, more thoughtful edits. “More often, we’re micro-dissolving specific areas that may have been slightly overfilled or are no longer in harmony with the rest of the face,” she explains, comparing it to “getting a haircut rather than shaving your head.” In many cases, it’s just a matter of dialing things back.

Hi, it's me! This is around the time I began to notice that my lip filler looked bumpy. If you zoom in on the bottom, it's very uneven. (Image credit: Future)

Why My Lip Filler Began to Look Off

For a long time, I thought I was doing lip filler the right way. I wasn’t walking into appointments asking for a full syringe and a totally new shape—instead, I’d ask for tiny tweaks: a bit more definition, a touch of volume, maybe a subtle correction to soften my uneven gum line.

But lips don’t reset between appointments. Most lip fillers are made of hyaluronic acid—a gel-like substance injected to add structure and volume—and they don’t simply disappear on a set timeline. If there’s still product present, you’re not starting from zero; instead, you’re layering on top of what’s already there.

When I started noticing that my lip border looked a little blurry (especially above my Cupid’s bow), my first assumption was migration. It’s the word thrown around now by unhappy patients, and it’s become the catch-all explanation for anything that looks slightly overdone. But according to Dendy Engelman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, when lips start to look “off,” it’s often less about true migration and more about gradual filler accumulation over time—meaning repeated treatments without enough time for the filler to break down, which can create subtle buildup that changes the shape.

Robert Dorfman, MD, a board-certified aesthetic surgeon, puts it even more plainly: “The most common reason lip filler starts to look unnatural is overfilling.” Lips have anatomical limits, and there’s only so much volume the tissue can support before it starts to look disproportionate to the rest of the face, he says. Once you push past that point, the result can read as heavy or distorted, even if each appointment felt conservative in the moment.

Looking back, I don’t think I had one dramatic, bad filler appointment. I think I had a series of normal ones that added up to more volume than I ever consciously asked for.

Does Lip Filler Really Dissolve in Six to 12 Months?

I used to think lip filler was straightforward: it lasts a few months to a year, then it fades, and you decide whether you want to do it again. In reality, it’s not always so cut-and-dry. “The six to 12 month window is an average, not a guarantee,” says Dr. Engelman. Most lip fillers are made of hyaluronic acid (Juvéderm and Restylane being the most common brands), which the body gradually breaks down over time. But how quickly that happens depends on your metabolism, how much your lips move, and the specific formula used.

Dr. Engelman adds that some fillers are designed with tighter cross-linking—a process that occurs during formulation that makes the gel more durable—so they can last longer in the tissue. And over time, your body can form new collagen and structural support around the filler itself, meaning even when some of the gel dissolves, the subtle volume change can linger.

That’s why “just a little” can sometimes add up, especially if you’re topping up under the assumption that everything from your last appointment has fully dissolved.

How Is Lip Filler Dissolved?

Dissolving lip filler sounds dramatic, but in most cases, it’s a straightforward in-office process. Hyaluronic acid filler can be broken down using an injectable enzyme called hyaluronidase. The enzyme works by dissolving hyaluronic acid itself—essentially breaking apart the gel that was injected so your body can absorb it more quickly. When it’s done correctly, dissolving doesn’t have to mean wiping the slate completely clean. It can be used strategically to tweak what’s already there—whether that means fully dissolving or just softening a specific area that’s been overfilled.

The keyword there is correctly. “The safest way to dissolve filler is with prescription hyaluronidase performed by a qualified medical injector who understands facial anatomy and dosing,” says Dr. Engelman. Her advice: look for a board-certified dermatologist or plastic surgeon with extensive experience managing fillers and complications, not just someone who injects cosmetically. She notes that while hyaluronidase is generally safe, it’s still a medication with real risks, including allergic reactions, temporary swelling, and the possibility of dissolving more filler than intended.

As for timing, the enzyme works quickly. Some softening can be visible within hours, though most providers reassess after 48 hours, once swelling has settled. In certain cases, a second round is needed to fully dissolve lingering product.

In my experience, the process didn’t hurt as badly as I expected. While there’s often a brief stinging sensation as the enzyme is injected and massaged in by your doctor, the needle pricks themselves were more uncomfortable than the dissolving.

Siena Gagliano's lips after getting her filler dissolved at Ject. (L to R): Immediately after dissolving; 10 minutes after dissolving; 30 minutes after dissolving; 1 hour after dissolving. (Image credit: Future)

What Happens To Your Lips After Dissolving?

This was the part I was most nervous about, because it’s easy to fall down a fearmongering hole online when it comes to dissolving. Depending on what corner of the internet you land on, you’ll hear everything from “your lips will deflate” to “they’ll never look the same again,” which is not exactly calming when you’re already debating whether to tweak something on your face.

According to Dr. Dorfman, most people return close to baseline after dissolving. “In most cases, once the filler is properly dissolved, the lips go back to looking similar to how they did before treatment,” he says.

There are a few caveats. If someone has had years of repeated treatments and significant overfilling, he notes that the tissue may have been stretched over time, and in those cases, lips can look slightly different even after dissolving. He also points out the obvious but easy-to-forget factor: time. If you dissolve filler years after you first had it, your lips won’t look exactly the way they did back then, simply because you’ve aged. In my experience, I didn’t experience any side effects beyond some brief swelling that resolved quickly.

Other Ways to Define Lips Without Injections

Siena Gagliano's lips before the lip tattoo, immediately after the first session, and totally healed six weeks later. (Image credit: Saki Lee)

Once I dissolved, I stopped thinking about my lips in terms of volume and started thinking about them the way I think about the rest of my skin: texture, tone, and hydration. Lip blushing was the first thing that made a noticeable difference for me, because it gave me shape without adding weight. The results? My lips had cleaner borders and more even pigment—the aesthetic I was really after.

But I also realized there are other ways to achieve enhanced lips without injecting more product. A really good peptide-based lip treatment can make lips look plumper and smoother over time, and I’ve been much more consistent about using lip masks and barrier-style balms, so I’m not constantly trying to cover my dryness with gloss and lipstick. Even my makeup routine shifted: I’m leaning harder on liner in skin-adjacent tones and lip stains to subtly reshape and define, rather than relying on fillers to do that work.

“When someone says ‘natural lips,’ they’re typically asking for added hydration, structure, and small corrections to asymmetry,” says Orden. “They want a subtle little pop, but they don’t want anyone walking down the street to know they’ve had their lips done.” And honestly, that’s exactly where I’m at now.

The Takeaway

I didn’t dissolve my lips because something had gone terribly wrong or because I looked like I was straight out of a FaceTune edit. I dissolved because I was ready for something subtler.

That same idea is showing up across aesthetics right now, and a big driver is visibility. Social media has amplified examples of overfilled lips and distorted proportions, and seeing overdone celebrity work only reinforces the fear. “You’re not afraid of filler—you’re just afraid of bad filler,” Orden says.

Dr. Dorfman frames the long-term approach in a way that feels refreshing at a time when every celebrity, influencer, and even people close to you seems have unlimited access to injections and surgeries now: “The goal isn’t ‘as big as possible’ or ‘as small as possible’—it’s proportion.” And honestly, that’s the mindset I’m trying to bring into every beauty treatment now—not because I regret my lip filler totally, but because I don’t want to keep chasing a moving target.

Here is a photo of me with my lips today. I am wearing a bit of lip liner, but I'll usually top it off with just a little gloss on a daily basis. (Image credit: Future)

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Dendy Engelman Social Links Navigation Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman is a board-certified dermatologic surgeon at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue. She is an expert in Mohs and dermatologic surgery, lasers, liposuction, and vein treatments. She also has extensive training and experience in cosmetic dermatology–including neurotoxins, injectable fillers, and chemical peels. Most recently, Dr. Engelman was appointed Director of Dermatologic Surgery at New York Medical College, where she oversees the training of future Mohs surgeons and dermatologists. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, and American College of Mohs Surgery.

Molly Orden Social Links Navigation PA-C Molly is a board-certified, New York-licensed Physician Assistant. She earned her Master’s Degree in Physician Assistant Studies at Nova Southeastern University and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants. Prior to Ject, Molly practiced both medical and cosmetic dermatology for The Derm Group and Schweiger Dermatology Group and has an in-depth knowledge of all things skin. During her tenure, she trained extensively with some of the country’s top cosmetic dermatologists and realized her true passion lay firmly within the aesthetic niche.

Dr. Robert Dorfman Social Links Navigation Aesthetic Surgeon Dr. Robert Dorfman is a renowned hair transplant and aesthetic surgeon specializing in hair restoration, anti-aging, and regenerative medicine. A graduate of Northwestern University’s prestigious BS/MD Honors Program, he also earned a Master’s in the History of Medicine from the University of Oxford and trained in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at UCLA. Based in Beverly Hills at the Done by Dorfman™ clinic, Dr. Dorfman sees patients in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York.