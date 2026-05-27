I used to exclusively wear glossy, no-chip, crisp red-burgundy colored manicures—and pedicures to match. But years of being a beauty editor broke the spell, and I now cherish the chance to deviate and have a little fun with my nail appointments—something that is the common denominator of all summer 2026's nail trends. "Manicures are no longer just about a color choice," explains nail artist Olha Shtanhei. ""It's part of your image, mood, lifestyle, confidence, and self-expression."

It used to be that you had to choose between a practical, expressive, or luxury-focused, minimalist manicure. But it turns out, we're not compromising anymore when it comes to our nails. "The modern client wants all three," says Shtanhei. "They want nails that are practical enough for their lifestyle, expressive enough to feel personal, and luxurious enough to make them feel finished. Consumers no longer want to sacrifice comfort or daily life for beauty."

The outcome: "Quiet statement nails showcasing sheer color, sculpted short-to-medium lengths, glossy jelly finishes, micro-French details, soft chrome veils, delicate accents, subtle metallic reflections, ombrè gradients, and refined textures are top of mind for clients," says Shtanhei. "The manicures still have an impact and personality, but it feels more edited, wearable, and elegant."

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Below, the best of the best nail inspo for your summer manicure dreams.

Sunset Ombré

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Sunset ombré is a stunning way to use your vacation plans as inspo for your manicure. And sunsets don't have to be only orange, pinks, and reds—case in point: this gorgeous hued mani nail artist Imarni created (and thankfully posted a tutorial I'll be copying ASAP). "These nails look beautiful with sun-kissed skin, gold jewelry, linen, swimwear, and evening dresses," says Shtanhei. "They have that 'expensive holiday' feeling."

Best Ombrè Press-On Nails Chillhouse Passion Punch $16 at Chillhouse

Invisible Chrome

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Will chrome ever go out of style? This season offers a return to the OG obsession with neutral chrome nails that feature natural, your-nails-but-better shades with a sheer layer of chrome on top. "Many clients are still inspired by the famous Hailey Bieber chrome nails with soft natural shades and a glazed chrome finish that look clean, healthy, and luxurious at the same time," says nail artist Svitlana Motyl. "These continue to be a huge trend because they perfectly match the quiet luxury aesthetic."

Best Chrome Powder OPI Chrome Powder - Tin Man Can Glaze $14.99 at Ulta Beauty

Matcha Cat-Eye

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Velvety with a hint of light-catching sheen, Shtanhei says cat eye nails aren't going anywhere anytime soon. "This summer, clients are most often asking for healthy-looking nails, minimalist designs, soft floral nail art in pastel shades, and cat-eye effects," she says. "People still want stylish manicures, but with a more elegant and wearable approach that feels fresh."

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Fish Finery

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I'm a Pisces, so I've always been drawn to fish motifs, but the surge of sardine-sprinkled manicures has me running to book another nail appointment. "This season, clients are definitely asking for more stylish minimalist designs," says Motyl. "Simple, clean manicures with subtle details or art are becoming much more popular than loud or overloaded nail art." Looking down at your keyboard to see a cute little fish atop a clean, neutral mani is just the thing to brighten your 9-5.

Best Fish Decal Press-Ons Glamnetic Citrus Coast Press-On Nails $22 at Ulta Beauty

Nearly Naked

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There's something so unassumingly chic about a healthy-looking, shiny, clean, bare-naked manicure. "Healthy-looking nails are becoming one of the strongest luxury signals right now," says Shtanhei. Motyl agrees, noting that the "healthy nail aesthetic" is becoming increasingly fashionable. "I think this trend is here to stay for a long time," adds Motyl. "Clients are paying more attention not only to beautiful designs, but also to nail condition, natural appearance, and overall nail health." Buff, polish, and file your nails, and go totally neutral with a clear top coat or try a sheer nail tint for a healthy-looking gloss. Either way, it's all about the natural nail.

Best Natural Nail Kit Bare Hands The Dry Gloss Manicure Kit. $42 at Bare Hands

Aura Ombré

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For those of us who are maximalists, this wildly fun rainbow manicure nail artist Queenie Nguyen dreamed up is a fresh way to embrace color without feeling too Lisa Frank. It's bright, but with a diffused, elevated element. "Aura-style ombré nails will continue to grow, especially when combined with chrome or sheer jelly finishes," says nail artist and founder of Gelcare , Emilie Sanscartier . "These layers add dimension and make the gradient feel more modern."

Best Aura Nail Stickers JINsoon Aura Dots Nail Art Applique $9 at REVOLVE

Glass Water Droplets

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"I am captivated by the glass dot trend," says Shtanhei. "They’re done with a velvety matte pastel or nude base with raised, clear 3D gloss circles on top. It looks like fresh rain sitting on a leaf—tactile, hypnotic, dimensional, and incredibly chic." Make it even more ethereal with an ombrè color scheme underneath." Ombrè is a minimalist form of nail art that still feels elevated," says Sanscartier.

Best Bead Decals Daily Charme Dreamy Bubbles Iridescent Flatback Beads - Blue $5 at Beyond Polish

Micro-Fine Pearl

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Not as bold as full-on glitter yet not as high-shine as metallics, the pearlescent finish is the hint of sheen we're drooling over for summer. "I love translucent bases, delicate chrome, pearl effects, velvet cat-eye movement, and colors that change slightly depending on the light," says Shtanhei. "To me, that is the most modern kind of beauty: subtle at first glance, unforgettable up close."

Best Pearlescent Nail Polish Gelcare Nail Polish $18 at REVOLVE

Coral Peach Fade

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Another take on sunset ombré, this mani uses orange hues for a showstopping gradient. "It should have a seamless, blurry melt of soft apricot blending into flushed peach, topped with a micro-fine pearl powder," says Shtanhei. "It looks ethereal at golden hour, elevates a beach look, and hides nail growth perfectly during longer holidays."

Glazed Jelly

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I've got good news: jelly nails are here for good. And I am especially dreaming of the version nail queen Zola Ganzorigit created for Hailey Bieber in the prettiest Tiffany Blue shade. "Glazed jelly nails will become the look of summer 2026," says Shtanhei. "They are sheer, glossy, dimensional, and very wearable." While classic jelly nails look juicy and sheer, Shtanhei anticipates a wave of chrome finishes that will take the style to a new level. "When finished with a soft chrome veil—not heavy mirror chrome but something lighter, almost like sunlight on water—it gives the nails depth, freshness, and an expensive summer glow."

Best Teal Blue Polish OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Blues/greens - I'm Yacht Leaving $11.99 at Ulta Beauty

Short and Sweet

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Short nails are in—and not because they're simple but because they can look incredibly elegant. "Clients are falling in love with shorter, healthier-looking nails again," says Shtanhei. "For a long time, many clients associated beauty with a long length and strong design. Now they are realizing that a short, perfectly shaped, glossy manicure can look just as powerful and sometimes even more modern than a very long set." The best part? They're easy to maintain and look chic with any color (but I have a particular love for this iridescent natural shade).

Best Nail Kit Manucurist Glow Manicure Set, Nail Kit With Nail File $49 at Ulta Beauty

Lavender Tones

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Ask anyone who has known me for years, lavender is (and has been) my favorite color of all time. I'm a firm believer that the mauve-esqe pastel shade should be a neutral—and it looks incredible with a slight tan.

Best Sheer Lavender Polish Gelcare Lavender Water Gel Nail Polish $20 at REVOLVE

Flower Power

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Whether you prefer large tropical blooms or dainty little daisies, flowers are the easiest way to elevate a simple manicure with a design that's subtle but powerful. "Manicures this season should feel fresh, polished, and expressive," says Shtanhei. Floral details can do just that while still being tailored to your personal preferences. I can't get over the delicate pink flowers nail artist Michelle Humphrey created for Dua Lipa—so chic.

Best Flower Nail Art OPI Sticking Point Press on Nails - I Pink It’s Spring $8.99 at Ulta Beauty

Milk Bath

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You can't go wrong with a simple, clean, sheer white manicure. "Soft milky shades, nude tones, and glossy finishes are in demand because they feel timeless, sophisticated, and effortlessly chic," explains Motyl.

Best Sheer Press-On Nails Kiss Glam Embellished Press on Nails - Dive $14.99 at Ulta Beauty

Pistachio Green

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Flattering on all skin tones, pistachio is the muted, earthy shade that's uniquely popular for summer—and a shade that Shtanhei expects to see rise during the warm weather months. "Even when clients want something expressive, like a color, they want the final result to feel balanced and wearable," she says.

Best Light Green Nail Polish Manucurist Pistachio $14 at Manucurist US

Translucent Cherry

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I can't tell you how much I love the return of the jelly shoe trend—it reminds me of my summers as a kid. But it still comes second to my love of glossy jelly manicures. "The ultimate vacation nail this season is a glossy jelly manicure in a warm translucent shade like peach, coral, cherry, or milky pink," says Shtanhei. "They are sheer, glossy, dimensional, and very wearable—they have a juicy, translucent quality, almost like lip gloss on the nails."

Best Sheer Berry Londontown Lakur Enhanced Colour - Sheer Strength Nail Blush - Hibiscus $20 at Beyond Polish

Sea Glass Blue

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I'm always looking for my daily dose of vitamin sea in the summer, and if I can't escape to the beach, a sparkling blue ocean-inspired shade is the trick. "Summer 2026 will be all about colors that feel edible, sun-warmed, and fresh," says Shtanhei. "I think we will see a lot of milky pink, sorbet peach, butter yellow, sheer coral, translucent cherry, sea-glass blue, aquatic blue, pistachio green, coconut white, and soft coral tones."

Best Blue Nail Polish DIOR Vernis Nail Polish With Gel Effect and Couture Color $34 at Nordstrom

Fancy French

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When it comes to trends, I'm the kind of person who goes into full-on obsession mode until I tire of it. So I didn't think I'd ever come back around to the French manicure after wearing it my entire junior year of high school up until prom. But consider me a convert because I've been obsessing over this fresh take on the French nail trend for weeks. "As we know, fashion is cyclical, and the same applies to nails," says Motyl. "This summer, we’re returning to more classic looks with timeless colors, elegant shapes, and minimalist designs."

Best Nail Liner Le Mini Macaron Milkshake - Le Gel Polish Liner $9 at Camelia Beauty LLC

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Meet the Experts

Olha Shtanhei Social Links Navigation Nail artist Olha Shtanhei is a manicurist and championship judge based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She is known for her technical expertise and refined approach to modern nail trends.

Svitlana Motyl Social Links Navigation Nail artist Svitlana Motyl is a professional nail artist, educator, and championship judge. She's also the co-founder of Art Me Nails Studio, Chicago, Illinois.