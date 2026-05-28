Jennifer Lopez is proving once again why she's the queen of the neutral manicure.

The singer and actress has spent the last week in the middle of a press tour for Office Romance, the new romantic comedy she's starring in alongside Brett Goldstein. Ahead of its June 5 premiere on Netflix, Lopez stopped by the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on Wednesday, where she accepted the Adelante Award for Industry and walked the red carpet wearing an olive green halter gown from Bronx Banco. The gown had a plunging neckline and large cutouts around her waist, and she paired it with gold platform heels. She wore her creamy, brown hair in waterfall curls, and in true J. Lo fashion, she finished things off with a neutral nail color.

According to an Instagram post shared by her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik , Lopez wore her nails short for the night, and they were painted with a soft nude color that Bachik referred to as “Cinnamon Bronze.”

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Jennifer Lopez speaks on stage at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The exact cinnamon bronze shade that Bachik used to create the look is "Overdone" from Aprés Nail, and it's a glossy nude shade with a hint of orange it that appears transparent or opaque, depending on how many coats you use. Nude nail colors have been trending all spring, and because they're appropriate for any occasion, they're shaping up to be the cool girl colors of the summer as well.

"They give a polished, understated finish that aligns with current ' quiet luxury ' and minimalist beauty trends," celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen previously told Marie Claire.

To copy Jennifer Lopez's cinnamon bronze manicure at home, read ahead to shop a few similar shades.

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TOPICS Jennifer Lopez