Author Freida McFadden's true identity may be somewhat of a mystery, considering the dual brain surgeon/author publishes under a pseudonym. But it's no mystery why her career has taken off in the past few years: Her thriller novels are real nail-biters with twists you never see coming.

Whether you already consider yourself a devout McFan or are looking for the next whodunnit or psychological thriller, there's never been a better time to get into the Boston-based author. Why? This December will see the release of her first book-to-movie adaptation of The Housemaid, with Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried set to star.

Having dabbled in fiction writing since 2013, she’s gone on to churn out her eerie tales at a breakneck pace. She's sold 17 million copies of her 20+ titles to her growing mass of avid readers. Needless to say, choosing the most gripping books in McFadden’s collection was something of a Herculean task, but we managed to get the job done: Behold, the 10 best Frieda McFadden books, ranked—all of which will keep you guessing until the very end...and sometimes even after.

The Best Freida McFadden Books, Ranked

What Is Freida McFadden's most popular book?

The Housemaid was McFadden’s runaway hit long before Sweeney and Seyfried ever signed on for the film adaptation. As of June 2024, it had spent a whopping 60 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list. According to the outlet, it’s also the book that turned many a normal thriller reader into a McFan, acting like a gateway drug to her complete literary catalog.

Also worth checking out? The 2023 and 2024 follow-ups, The Housemaid’s Secret and The Housemaid Is Watching , the latter of which casually debuted at No. 1 and sold a chill 240,000 copies in its first week, per The New York Times.

How to read Freida McFadden's thriller books in order:

The order in which you read McFadden’s novels will depend on your preferences. If you want to read them in the order in which she wrote them, you can go down the list as follows:

If, however, you choose to read them as part of a series, we’d still recommend starting with the Dr. Jane McGill books of The Devil Wears Scrubs and The Devil You Know, followed by the Prescription: Murder series (Dead Med, originally published as Suicide Med) and Brain Damage.

Finally, there's The Housemaid trilogy, which consists of The Housemaid, The Housemaid’s Secret, and The Housemaid Is Watching, to dive into before cracking into McFadden’s standalone novels.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid. (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Which Freida McFadden books are being adapted?

Three of McFadden’s novels will serve as the basis for upcoming film projects.

The Housemaid is coming first. Announced in 2022, the highly anticipated film, directed by Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids) and written by Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys), has some major star power behind it: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and It Ends With Us ’s Brandon Sklenar.) The film will debut in theaters on December 19, and the trailer is already available.

Next, there’s The Tenant. Amazon MGM Studios and producer Scott Stuber secured the rights to the project in June 2025. Few details are known, but McFadden will executive produce.

There is also a TV series in the works: Prime Video optioned an adaptation of McFadden's upcoming novel Dear Debbie, which won't hit shelves until January 27. 2026. According to McFadden, it’s about a housewife who has “ the mother of all crash outs ” after being fired from her job. She described the titular character and the plot to USA Today, saying, “Debbie is the cool housewife slash advice columnist who has reached the end of her rope and finally starts taking back everything that was stolen from her—piece by piece, name by name."

A cast and release date have yet to be announced, but Gina Girolamo (You, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) will executive produce.

